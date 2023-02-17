Home page politics

Belarus Prime Minister Alexander Lukashenko hopes for peace in the Ukraine war. But his support for Russia continues.

Kiev – In a few days it will be an anniversary Ukraine war for the first time. But fierce fighting is still raging in Ukraine, and there seems to be no end in sight for the time being. However, Putin ally and Belarusian head of state Alexander Lukashenko is certain that in the Ukraine a military coup is imminent.

“It could get to the point where the military would Kyiv comes and wrings the politicians’ necks – including Zelenskyy,” Lukashenko told the news agency on Thursday (February 16). Belta. With this, the head of state indicated that the Ukrainian people were fed up with the war. The Ukrainian military will “put everyone in their places.”

News about the Ukraine war: Lukashenko pleads for peace

However, a survey at the end of November showed the opposite. 85 percent of respondents in Ukraine support Kiev’s plan, all of them Russia regain conquered territories, reported the Kyiv Post. Only nine percent would be willing to accept lost territory.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy would “fight to the last Ukrainian,” predicted the Belarusian head of government. “Who would want that?” Instead of asking “about F-16s or other fighter jets and long-range MLRS” in the West, the Ukrainian president should “think about how the war can be ended,” said Lukashenko.

At the same time he pleaded for peace in Ukraine. “Every war ends in peace, so let’s end it now. Now the conditions for Ukraine are much more favorable,” it said. In addition, the ruler emphasized that he would be one of the first to support Ukraine at the negotiating table. However, if the West continues to help Ukraine defend their country with military equipment, Belarus will try to “split” Ukraine, Lukashenko warned.

Ukraine war: Lukashenko is “under great pressure”

Although Lukashenko hopes for peace, he appears to be Russia’s president Wladimir Putin still to be supported. “I’m ready to make territory available again,” he was quoted as saying BBC the head of government. last had Russia has thousands of armed forces stationed in Belarus. In addition, be Lukashenko ready to involve Belarus more actively in the warshould Ukrainian soldiers or any other nation commit aggression against his country, reported The Daily Beast. Then the “response will be immediate”.

Lukashenko “is obviously under a lot of pressure,” Kenneth Yalowitz, former US ambassador to Belarus, told reporters The Daily Beast. The Belarusian head of government is trying to manage the balancing act between supporting Russia on the one hand and his country’s independence on the other. (cheese)