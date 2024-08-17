Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platewas presented days ago at a press conference, in the event room of the San Martín grandstand Monumental Stadium. El Muñeco dedicated some heartfelt words to his father, recounted the reasons why he decided to return after a year and a half, and detailed the latest movements in the transfer market and left a forceful phrase about the Libertadores Cup: “We need to regain the spirit of the club and the team.”
Already on his return to the benches for the aforementioned Liberatorsthe team stopped at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium and managed to prevail over Workshops in Cordoba by the minimum of the Chilean Paulo Diaz at 86′, taking advantage of the fact that the home team was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Lucas Suarez at 60′, in the first leg of the round of 16. With this, The Band will arrive with a slight advantage for the return match.
The next Saturday, August 17th in the afternoonas a visitor in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadiumfrom 5:30 p.m., River will play against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Platafor the date 11 of the Professional League. The League has already defined the refereeing authorities that will be present in La Plata this weekend: Hernan Mastrangelo will be the main referee.
Injured
Miguel Borja: He is carrying an injury in his left hamstring, but has a chance of returning for this match.
Facundo Colidio (knee synovitis) and Augustin Sant’Anna (meniscus injury) will not be able to be taken into account by Gallardo, added to the Pity Martinez who has not played for some time due to a torn cruciate ligament and is in the final stages of his rehabilitation.
Suspended
He doesn’t have one.
#Injured #suspended #players #River #Gimnasia
Leave a Reply