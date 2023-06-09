The adventure at the 24 Hours of Le Mans really couldn’t have started better than the Ferrari 499P, which marks the return of the Prancing Horse to the queen category of endurance. If the start of the season had already been very good, with two third places conquered in Sebring and Spa and the second position in Portimao, the one-two conquered in the French Hyperpole really certifies the goodness of the project realized in Maranello.

In view of the race, the Toyotas obviously remain the favourites, but there is confidence in what cars #50 and #51 will be able to do, especially if reliability plays a trick on the two Japanese racing cars. On the eve of the departure, there was also a message from the top management of the company, released by the president himself, John Elkann.

The number one of the Ferrari house did not hold back on fine words, emphasizing above all the importance of Ferrari’s return to the highest expression of endurance racing: “There is great pride and satisfaction in returning to compete in the premier class in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in the centenary edition, 50 years after our last race in this category,” declared the Maranello issue.

“We are back with a car, the 499P, which takes up the colors of our tradition and which carries forward our technological research for the cars of tomorrow on the most challenging terrain of endurance racing. We are happy to see how our fans support us with affection and passion in this new project which has had a positive start”, concluded the president.