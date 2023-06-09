América is experiencing an eternal problem on both sides, the club has spent years looking for a timely renovation in that area of the field and they have not had the expected results, but it seems that on the right they are already working on solutions. Beyond the fact that both Layún and Emilio Lara have a current contract and neither of the two Mexicans is considering leaving, those from the Coapa nest have secured the signing of Kevin Álvarez, who will immediately start.
On the left the situation looks more complex. A couple of years ago the team invested several million dollars in signing Salvador Reyes, who was a guarantee at Puebla de Larcamón, especially in attack and showed improvements in defense. But, since the Mexican joined the América squad, his performance has not been nearly as expected, for which reason, those from the country’s capital have had to bet on the eternal continuity of Luis Fuentes, who once again It will be used as life insurance.
Although he had everything ready to go in this summer market, the América board did not end up solving the problem of the left back and that is why they have once again shielded themselves with the continuity of the veteran. Luis Fuentes has signed a 6-month contract extension with the eagles team, which means that they will not sign a defender for that area and if they do, the sacrificed will not be the veteran, but Salvador Reyes.
