Fernando Diaz retires from ATV after almost 12 years of work as a reporter and television host. The journalist has decided to move to another television house, as his partner Andrea Llosa announced in a meeting. Through a video posted on Instagram, she dedicated a message to him in which she expressed her love and admiration for her career. Let’s remember that several days ago this information was only speculation; however, it is already a reality.

What did Andrea Llosa say about Fernando Díaz?

In the images Andrea Llosa appears toasting with Fernando Díaz in a restaurant. the driver of “Never more” he regrets the departure of his colleague and assures that he will miss him on the channel. “I am with the one who has escaped the canal jackal, nothing more and nothing less: Fernando Díaz Abanto. Cry, ladies, he will no longer be on the channel. Goodbye, Alicia Reto. Lie, she stays, ”she expressed.

Then the presenter almost dares to reveal the name of the channel where Fernando Díaz will work. “I don’t know what we’re going to celebrate because I’m going to miss you, but I know that he’s going to do very well because you’re the best. I know you’ll be fine. You’ve gone to another channel, I can’t say the name, but it starts with…”, she added. This last statement caused the journalist to laugh.

What channel did Fernando Díaz go to after leaving ATV?

In an interview with Infobae, Fernando Díaz revealed that he received job offers for 2023 and confirmed that he was interested in working in Latina, but had not yet made a decision. “There is the Latina proposal, which I find very interesting. Let’s see what happens, I don’t rule out anything, ”he added to the aforementioned outlet.

Fernando Díaz would join the ranks of Latina, according to Magaly Medina. Photo: capture/ ATV.

Magaly Medina revealed that Fernando Díaz will work in Latina

For her part, Magaly Medina assured that Fernando Díaz would be the new pull of Latina to replace Mathías Brivio, who would be returning to “This is war” next year.

“Fernando Díaz, who is in the mornings and who is a journalistic producer of the Sunday program, leaves here, from 9. He goes to Latina to replace Mathías Brivio. I don’t know what else he’s going to do, suddenly the same as he is here, being a journalistic producer for some Sunday magazine in Latina. What we do know is that he is going to replace Mathías Brivio in a program that we do not know if he will have a long life, a rather risky bet for Fernando Díaz, ”said the host of“ Magaly TV, the firm ”.

What program does Fernando Díaz host on ATV?

Currently, Fernando Díaz is the host of the program “ATV News: morning edition” next to the driver Alicia Rettowho once assured that the journalist is a great professional, but his biggest flaws are being “messy, distracted and ‘blown’.”

Fernando Díaz and Alicia Retto in “ATV News Morning Edition”. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

What position did Fernando Díaz play in “D-Day”?

According to Fernando Díaz’s Linkedin profile, the communicator worked as a reporter for the Sunday program “Día D” and later, he was a journalistic producer.