Just as expected, Hideo Kojima’s next game was revealed during The Game Awards 2022, although many were surprised by the announcement of Death Stranding 2. Now, the japanese director has decided to reveal new information about this sequelsomething that could confuse more than one.

As part of his latest episode of the Brain Structure podcast, Kojima shared some new information about Death Stranding 2where he pointed out that This installment will not be “a regular sequel”, although he did not clarify what he is referring to. This was what he said about it:

“This is the second time I work with Norman [Reedus] and technology has improved a lot in the last three years. Things that were previously impossible are now possible. So we’ve been challenging ourselves. It is not a sequel to use in that sense. I still can’t say much about DS2. I think a lot of people liked Sam, and I hope those people come back to DS2. And to appeal to people who didn’t play the first one, I’ve made the game nostalgic, but also new. I can’t say anything more than this right now.”

Although Kojima does not clarify his comment related to the sequel, it is probable that the director means that Death Stranding 2 I might not follow Sam’s story, or at least not in the way that a traditional sequel dictates. Let’s remember that multiple theories indicate that we will take control of Fragile in this installment.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no information about the release dateor more details about Death Stranding 2. On related topics, a film by Death Stranding is already in development. Similarly, the script for the sequel had to be modified.

The idea of ​​a sequel Death Stranding It’s just that I’m still not completely convinced. However, I hope this installment we focus on another character and his relationship with the world around us. While I like Sam, his story came to an end, and I would like him to stay that way.

Via: brain structure