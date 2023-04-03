Renate-Lecco postponement on Monday evening, ruthless Catanzaro walks on the Giugliano even after the promotion
Waiting for the postponement of Monday between Renate and Lecco (group A), here is everything that happened in the Sunday program of the fourth last day of Serie C.
Group A
—
Feralpisalò’s blow in Alessandria, Juventus Next Gen’s field, is a blow that smells of Serie B: it ends 3-1 and a stellar first half is enough for the best of the class, driven by Siligardi who opens with a great left foot from 25 meters, then serves to Guerra the assist for the doubling, trio in the half hour by captain Carraro (the black and white reaction was late, with Huijsen in the second half). With this result, Feralpisalò would go to B as early as next Saturday in case of success against Triestina and simultaneous failure of Pro Sesto to win in Piacenza (the direct match, after the 0-0 draw in the first leg, is scheduled in Salò at the last day). This is because Andreoletti’s team has in fact returned to second place, overtaking Virtus Verona (2-1) and putting the arrow on Pordenone (stopped by a 0-0 draw at Pro Patria, now 6 from the top and below in the direct clashes): Faedo had responded to Bianco, but Gerbi signed the three-point goal against Breda at the end with a turn under the cross. After only one point in the last four games, Vicenza shakes and finds the three points at Menti by overcoming Trento (2-0) with a goal in each half: first Begic capitalizes on Stoppa’s progression with the ball, then it is Dalmonte who traps a right turn. With a view to qualifying for the playoffs, Padova’s victory over Sangiuliano City was also an important success: at the Euganeo – where victory in 2023 had never arrived – it finished 2-0, Bortolussi and Liguori scored in the second half from a penalty, but in the first At the time Sangiuliano had praised Antonio Donnarumma on several occasions. Novara slows down, letting Pergolettese overtake them at home (2-1) and allowing the Lombards to make up for it in a playoff key: the Canadian goalkeeper Desjardins’ mistake on Guiu’s goal splits the game after 15′, Abiuso doubles in the half ‘now, Spalluto shortens in the finale when it’s too late. After three defeats, Pro Vercelli restarted by narrowly overcoming Arzignano thanks to an opening goal by Karim Laribi (who then had a penalty saved by Pigozzo). Important blow by Mantova on the AlbinoLeffe field, in a sort of early playout: Mandorlini wins (2-1) in the second half, thanks to the coldness of De Francesco from the penalty spot and the opportunism of Mensah, who takes advantage of a mess in the competition of faults between goalkeeper Pagno and Saltarelli. Direct confrontation between Triestina and Piacenza to avoid last place and relegation: Nereo Rocco’s 1-1 only suits the hosts, who were down for Luca Chierico’s goal but then took advantage of the double numerical superiority (Cosenza sent off and Accardi) who cut off the legs of the Emilians, punished by Piacentini shortly before the 90th minute. Piacenza thus remain last three days from the end, four points away from Triestina (with the partial consolation of being ahead in the direct clashes, thanks to the success in the first leg).
Cirone C
—
The Catanzaro, already acquired in B, does not make discounts and strolls on the Giugliano (4-0, in Avellino): Gatti, Curcio and the top scorer Iemmello score with a brace that takes him to 25 points. On the day of the celebration for the centenary , Crotone – unassailable in second place – wins against Taranto (1-0, Crialese) and continues to test themselves in view of the playoffs. The most interesting things happen behind the first two, with Pescara isolating themselves in third place (plus 4 on those chasing) thanks to a 4-1 win over Francavilla: braces for forwards Lescano (with a penalty) and Merola, too late the goal of the flag by Murilo. We can speak for the blue-and-whites of the Zeman effect: since his return to the bench they have scored 11 points in six games, in which Lescano himself found the goal 7 times. “I’m glad people liked the game – commented the Bohemian coach –, even if we still have few fans at the stadium”. And Delio Rossi is also smiling, declaring himself happy a few days ago to find Zeman again in the same championship (“he was my coach, we smoked together”, he recalled) and immediately won on his new debut on the Foggia bench: Messina’s 1-0 for the Rossoneri the signing of Frigerio. Foggia now have 55 points, the same as Picerno who achieved his tenth consecutive useful result on the Monterosi field (1-1): the Lucanians ahead with Ceccarelli – a mistake by goalkeeper Forte, who will then redeem himself on two occasions -, peer of Constantine on the Mbende area bank. Even between Cerignola and Potenza (1-1): Apulians ahead with Samele and joined by Volpe, but the fifth penalty missed by Potenza on as many attempts remains on record, with three errors by Caturano, hypnotized this time by Saracco. After four defeats, Monopoli is relaunched to its first success under the guidance of Giacomo Ferrari: the 3-1 over Latina sees Manzari (on loan from Frosinone) as the absolute protagonist, author of a hat-trick, while the guests – who had found equal on penalty with Simone Ganz – they eat their hands for another shot from the penalty spot, the one that failed on 1-1 from Rosseti. Walter Novellino, a great ex, beats Rastelli’s Avellino with his Juve Stabia and currently keeps him out of the playoff zone: D’Agostino decisive in full recovery, after Ricciardi replied to Berardocco. At the end, a blow from Viterbo on the field of Gelbison (Agropoli): Marotta decides in full recovery, again on a penalty. Last in the standings, but alive, is Fidelis Andria: Turris bent (2-0) by the brace of the Dutchman Bolsius, who keeps alive the hope of hooking up to the playouts.
April 2 – 11.55pm
