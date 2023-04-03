Group A

Feralpisalò’s blow in Alessandria, Juventus Next Gen’s field, is a blow that smells of Serie B: it ends 3-1 and a stellar first half is enough for the best of the class, driven by Siligardi who opens with a great left foot from 25 meters, then serves to Guerra the assist for the doubling, trio in the half hour by captain Carraro (the black and white reaction was late, with Huijsen in the second half). With this result, Feralpisalò would go to B as early as next Saturday in case of success against Triestina and simultaneous failure of Pro Sesto to win in Piacenza (the direct match, after the 0-0 draw in the first leg, is scheduled in Salò at the last day). This is because Andreoletti’s team has in fact returned to second place, overtaking Virtus Verona (2-1) and putting the arrow on Pordenone (stopped by a 0-0 draw at Pro Patria, now 6 from the top and below in the direct clashes): Faedo had responded to Bianco, but Gerbi signed the three-point goal against Breda at the end with a turn under the cross. After only one point in the last four games, Vicenza shakes and finds the three points at Menti by overcoming Trento (2-0) with a goal in each half: first Begic capitalizes on Stoppa’s progression with the ball, then it is Dalmonte who traps a right turn. With a view to qualifying for the playoffs, Padova’s victory over Sangiuliano City was also an important success: at the Euganeo – where victory in 2023 had never arrived – it finished 2-0, Bortolussi and Liguori scored in the second half from a penalty, but in the first At the time Sangiuliano had praised Antonio Donnarumma on several occasions. Novara slows down, letting Pergolettese overtake them at home (2-1) and allowing the Lombards to make up for it in a playoff key: the Canadian goalkeeper Desjardins’ mistake on Guiu’s goal splits the game after 15′, Abiuso doubles in the half ‘now, Spalluto shortens in the finale when it’s too late. After three defeats, Pro Vercelli restarted by narrowly overcoming Arzignano thanks to an opening goal by Karim Laribi (who then had a penalty saved by Pigozzo). Important blow by Mantova on the AlbinoLeffe field, in a sort of early playout: Mandorlini wins (2-1) in the second half, thanks to the coldness of De Francesco from the penalty spot and the opportunism of Mensah, who takes advantage of a mess in the competition of faults between goalkeeper Pagno and Saltarelli. Direct confrontation between Triestina and Piacenza to avoid last place and relegation: Nereo Rocco’s 1-1 only suits the hosts, who were down for Luca Chierico’s goal but then took advantage of the double numerical superiority (Cosenza sent off and Accardi) who cut off the legs of the Emilians, punished by Piacentini shortly before the 90th minute. Piacenza thus remain last three days from the end, four points away from Triestina (with the partial consolation of being ahead in the direct clashes, thanks to the success in the first leg).