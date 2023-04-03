Fourth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to better open the enthusiasts’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The subject of this episode is the commentary on the Australian Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen before Lewis Hamilton And Fernando Alonso.

Red flag abuse

This grand prix will certainly go down in history as a day that rewrites the meaning of the application of the red flag, which should only be used in extreme cases to suspend the race in extremely dangerous conditions on the track. The use of the red flag three times in this grand prix, probably purely for show purposes, he strongly altered the natural course of the race and created chaotic situations that heavily penalized those who competed in a great race on the field, such as Sainz or Gasly or Russell, at least until the retirement of the latter

Eleven titles on the podium

On the podium were three multiple world champions who together totaled eleven world titles. All three rightly had something to rejoice about. Verstappen with the second victory in three races begins as expected to take off in the world standings. His victory in the race and his pole on Saturday are largely the result of his great talent, given the comparison with the difficult weekend of his teammates Perez. Hamilton deservedly returns to the podium, a great injection of confidence for Lewis whose Mercedes, together with that of the retired Russell, showed a performance second in class. Alonso also did very well on his third consecutive low podium, who regained his position thanks to the penalty inflicted on Sainz. However, the Spaniard stole nothing and his Aston Martin showed speed in the race for the third time in a row on three different circuits.

Ferrari zero to zero

Ferrari closes the Australian trip without points. A too bitter outcome considering that on track the SF-23 showed a better race pace than the previous races. However, the two Ferrari drivers finished without points for different reasons. Leclerc went off on the first lap due to contact with Stroll. A racing incident, as they say in these cases, which nonetheless leaves Charles in a very disappointing classification situation with the awareness that this year the world championship is already a chimera for him. Sainz had made a great comeback race after the “penalty” of the red flag displayed a few laps after his pit stop. The Madrilenian had climbed up to fourth position with great tenacity but the contact with Alonso at the third start of the race cost him a penalty from the race judges, in his opinion unfair, which relegated him out of the points.