Fenerbahce are serious about Edin Dzeko. The agent of the Bosnian striker, Alessandro Lucci, reached Istanbul today and listened to the proposal of the Turkish club which offered him a two-year contract for significant sums. It is a move that could put a question mark on the future in the Nerazzurri of the former Roma striker who a month and a half ago had reached a verbal agreement for an extension until 2024 with the viale della Liberazione club. The agreement, however, never materialized in an autograph on the renewal and so now other clubs are also interested in Dzeko, with Fenerbahce in the lead.
Future in the balance
Edin feels good in Milan and his choice to stay for an extra year seems (seemed?) definitive thanks to the “blessing” of the family who chose the Lombard capital as his second home after the happy years in Rome. Now, however, there is a question mark over his Nerazzurri future: either the confirmation of the renewal until 2024 with Inter will arrive or the Nerazzurri number 9 will look elsewhere, leaving Inter after scoring 31 goals in two seasons. Not bad for a center forward paid 1.5 million to Roma.
June 12, 2023 (change June 12, 2023 | 22:01)
