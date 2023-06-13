Fenerbahce are serious about Edin Dzeko. The agent of the Bosnian striker, Alessandro Lucci, reached Istanbul today and listened to the proposal of the Turkish club which offered him a two-year contract for significant sums. It is a move that could put a question mark on the future in the Nerazzurri of the former Roma striker who a month and a half ago had reached a verbal agreement for an extension until 2024 with the viale della Liberazione club. The agreement, however, never materialized in an autograph on the renewal and so now other clubs are also interested in Dzeko, with Fenerbahce in the lead.