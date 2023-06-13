The hearing before the Federal Court is scheduled for tomorrow at 10 for the words that the Portuguese addressed to the referee after Monza-Roma. The agreement is being discussed but there are elements still to be defined

The heavy words that José Mourinho reserved for referee Chiffi after the match against Monza (“He’s the worst I’ve met in my career” and beyond) continue to cause discussion. In fact, the hearing before the Federal Court is scheduled for tomorrow at 10, which could decide for the disqualification of the Roma coach. Immediately after the referral – arrived by the FIGC Public Prosecutor’s Office on 19 May for the alleged violation of articles 4 (the one on non-loyalty) and 23 (judgments harmful to the reputation) of the Sports Justice Code – which also involved Roma for strict liability, there’s talk of a plea deal. At the moment, however, the agreement has not yet been found. See also Tolima changes position on the points of the match against Millonarios

The public apology — Roma claims that the agreement is already on the table, widely shared with the Prosecutor’s Office, which in turn however believes an important element remains to be defined. In fact, the club and the public prosecutor’s office agree on the fine, but Mourinho is also asked for a public apology. There seems to be more to discuss about this. The parties will have until tomorrow morning at 10 precisely, it will probably be discussed immediately before the hearing. If an agreement is not found, the trial will proceed as planned, with the associated (very strong) risk of disqualification.

The words — After the 1-1 draw in Monza, the Roma coach said: “We played against the worst referee I’ve ever met in my career. And I’ve seen very few. As a club, we don’t have the strength to say this referee can’t we want it. The referee must first be a man, with intelligence and control of the human aspects. Chiffi is a disaster. He had to give a red, he goes home frustrated because he doesn’t give me a red because I didn’t give him the opportunity. Every When this gentleman comes, I stop working to avoid the red card.” See also "Shakira is not going to the wedding": they reveal the moment that "broke" the relationship with Piqué

Gravina: “Enough of conspiracies” — The FIGC president Gabriele Gravina also spoke on the problems between Roma and the referees this morning: “Let’s get out of these misunderstandings, let’s forget these inferences that hurt those who first think of this sort of conspiracy – he told Radio Anch’ io Sport on Rai Radio 1 – Roma are a huge club, they know very well that there can be referee errors, but let’s abandon these conspiracy hypotheses which only create alibis for those who have to try to identify forms of responsibility”.

June 12, 2023 (change June 12, 2023 | 21:21)

