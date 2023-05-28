Femke Bol won the 400 hurdles in a time of 53.12 at competitions in Oordegem, Belgium. It was her first game of the season and also the best performance of the year.

The presence of Bol in Oordegem was unexpected. “My coach wanted a first game of the season without being in the spotlight too much,” she told Sporza afterwards. ,,Here I could prepare myself in peace for the Diamond Leagues of the coming weeks.”

Bol is back after some physical setback. ,,It was something small in my hamstring, but I couldn’t train fully because of it”, the athlete said earlier. Last summer she delivered a unique performance by winning gold in the 400 meters, the 400 meters hurdles and the 4×400 meters relay at the European Outdoor Championships in Munich.

Cathelijn Peeters came to 55.44 in the 400 meter hurdles in Oordegem, which also met the limit for the World Cup. It also meant a personal record. See also From now on, John Heitinga must demonstrate that he is the future trainer of Ajax

Nick Smidt also ran the World Cup limit in the men’s 400 hurdles. His time was 48.70.