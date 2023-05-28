The Inter coach after the 3-2 draw against Atalanta: “This was the most important match of the last period, now we’ve qualified for the Champions League and we’re thinking about the final”
And even the last concern has vanished, thanks to the blows of the best men and with an amazing performance at times. Inter qualifies for the next Champions League and therefore treats itself to a last day in slippers and sunglasses, which will allow Simone Inzaghi’s team to go to Turin to challenge the grenades without result obligations. Then, on June 10, there will be the final in Istanbul against Manchester City. Obviously, at the end of the game, the coach can only be satisfied with the 3-2 victory over Atalanta: “I’m very happy, I congratulated the group because tonight was probably the most important of those we had in the last period. We have I had to prepare Atalanta in two days after returning from Rome at half past five. Now we clearly have to rest – continues Inzaghi – and recover because we have spent a lot, we have to be good at regaining strength and energy and also some injuries. a little problem D’Ambrosio”.
Big Rom and the others
—
Romelu Lukaku was the protagonist with a goal and almost an assist: “There are still two weeks left – explains Inzaghi – and I will have to make choices for the good of the team, as in these months in which the four forwards have alternated so as to be able to coaching when they weren’t playing. We did a great job as a staff.” Thinking of Manchester City, however, the coach does not reveal any particular strategies: “They are the strongest team in the world and will start clearly favourites. We’ll go and play with great confidence, they have 24-25 players, one stronger than the other. In we’ve made a great recovery in the championship, now we’ll see how to prepare it since up to now we’ve been thinking about Atalanta”. Finally, the praises for André Onana: “I’m delighted, he’s a great goalkeeper and a great boy, I already knew him because he had great experience, but he’s also a great man since he’s never got the wrong attitude. He didn’t bat an eye even when he wasn’t played because he had to rest”.
