And even the last concern has vanished, thanks to the blows of the best men and with an amazing performance at times. Inter qualifies for the next Champions League and therefore treats itself to a last day in slippers and sunglasses, which will allow Simone Inzaghi’s team to go to Turin to challenge the grenades without result obligations. Then, on June 10, there will be the final in Istanbul against Manchester City. Obviously, at the end of the game, the coach can only be satisfied with the 3-2 victory over Atalanta: “I’m very happy, I congratulated the group because tonight was probably the most important of those we had in the last period. We have I had to prepare Atalanta in two days after returning from Rome at half past five. Now we clearly have to rest – continues Inzaghi – and recover because we have spent a lot, we have to be good at regaining strength and energy and also some injuries. a little problem D’Ambrosio”.