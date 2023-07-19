Alberto Núñez Feijóo will be the great absentee from the debate that Pedro Sánchez, Yolanda Díaz and Santiago Abascal will star tonight on Spanish Television. The PP leader will predictably continue the interventions from Valencia, where he will resume his campaign agenda tomorrow, which has been altered by low back pain that he has been suffering since Tuesday and that he has been avoiding with Urbason injections and physiotherapy sessions. “I hope I can hold out. I am on medication, but I am still active and I will try to finish the season with or without pain,” Feijóo explained in an interview with La Sexta after weeks of frenetic activity and without playing sports.

The PP candidate had planned to give two rallies in the Canary Islands today, but the fire that started on Saturday in La Palma led him to cancel the visit late yesterday. There were no explanations beyond the fact that Feijóo preferred to avoid any interruption to the authorities of the islands that are facing a fire that has calcined thousands of hectares and affected dozens of homes.

Despite the break in his agenda, Feijóo has not backed down on his decision to absent himself from the debate. A meeting that he described as a “semi-debate” and insisted on his criticism that the presence of the parties that have been supporting the coalition government in Congress these years, that is, Esquerra, EH Bildu and PNV, has been prohibited. Forces with which, in any case, Sánchez would have to reach an agreement if he had any chance to govern. “If they have vetoed the seven from debating and what they want to discuss are the partners among themselves, it can be very entertaining, but that is not a debate, it is a program in which three leaders will speak with four others missing,” he asserted.

losers debate



After the joint meeting in Barcelona of Oriol Junqueras and Arnaldo Otegi in which both independence leaders warned that the price of their parliamentary support will be the holding of two self-determination referendums in Catalonia and the Basque Country, the PP leader reaffirmed his request that the RTVE debate should include ERC and Bildu so that they “tell Sánchez what they intend to do.”

The public entity will not put an empty lectern to demonstrate the absence of the popular leader, but it will not be necessary. In Genoa, they foresee that Feijóo will be “the rival to beat” in a battle in which the other three candidates “already know that they will not win the elections.” They defend that the absence of Feijóo at the event will not only “not penalize”, but will wear Abascal down more and facilitate the transfer of votes from Vox to his ranks this last week towards 23-J.