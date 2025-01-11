Feijóo imparts doctrine to the PP barons at the start of the year

Alberto Núñez Feijóo likes to boast of the territorial power of the PP, in the absence of his own. The opposition leader regularly resorts to the strategy of surrounding himself with his regional presidents to launch political initiatives or try to control the message when, as in the case of regional financing, the positions are not shared. Feijóo will start the political course of this 2025 in Asturias with a closed-door meeting with the PP barons, this weekend, and a public event on Sunday in which the regional heads of government are not initially scheduled to intervene.

The information about the conclave provided by the PP is minimal, both inside and outside the party. Feijóo called the presidents this Friday in the coastal municipality of Colunga. The national and regional leaders will stay at the five-star Palacio de Luces hotel, where on Saturday they will carry out a day of work behind closed doors, always according to the PP. On Sunday, the delegation will travel to Oviedo where there will be a public event starring Feijóo.

Saturday’s meeting will focus mainly on the legislative initiatives that the PP wants to promote in Congress and the Senate to address the problem of access to housing. They are the old and well-known recipes of the right: more public land to build, eliminate prior controls and lower taxes.

Most of the measures anticipated in recent days by party spokespersons have already been presented by the PP in recent months. Feijóo himself has launched them a couple of times in separate sectoral events and they draw on the classic right-wing manual despite the fact that the housing situation in Spain continues without respite.

The weekend meeting was coordinated by the general secretary, Cuca Gamarra. In a press conference this Friday in Oviedo, the leader assured that housing is “a problem for all Spaniards, wherever they live.” Gamarra said that “the only housing that has worried Pedro Sánchez has been the Moncloa” and maintained that in the coming weeks they will register reforms to the land law, the housing law, against “occupation” and to provide more “legal security.” ” to investors.

The plan is very similar to those already presented by the PP in recent months. Gamarra herself announced it last October, and the initial intention was to present the initiatives throughout the fall, but the DANA in Valencia and its tragic consequences motivated a change of plans. The project includes eliminating rent caps and lowering protection against evictions for vulnerable families.

In 2023, on the eve of the municipal and regional elections, Feijóo has already explained the plan out loud: “Land, land, public land to build.” The star measure that will be announced this weekend involves, in fact, transferring to private companies the public endowment land that the municipalities do not use at that time. That is, plots designated in the general plans to build institutes, health centers, sports centers or libraries may be used for housing.

Although access to housing, one of the big problems facing Spain, will dominate the event in Asturias, Feijóo and his barons will address other matters. For example, as advanced The World this week, “a common economic market” for the autonomous communities governed by the PP to “reduce bureaucracy.” This is a demand from businessmen to the PP, always according to this publication.

The barons, of listeners

The weekend event has been prepared with great secrecy. In fact, the official information provided by the national leadership of the PP is almost zero. The intention is that Saturday’s meeting will have almost no media coverage, beyond the resource images or communications that the communication team wants to send.

It is also unclear how Sunday’s day will unfold. The only thing that has emerged is that that day there will be an event in Oviedo to close the conclave. But the PP has not informed who will intervene from the stage. Not only to the journalists who can cover the event, but also to the barons themselves who will travel to the Cantabrian community, as elDiario.es has been assured by the presidents’ teams.

The thesis they use is that Feijóo replicates what he has done on other occasions, surrounding himself with the barons but assuming media prominence. Thus, the national leadership of the PP is not only guaranteed to prevent possible discrepancies from emerging, even discursive or in tone, but also to prevent there from being a competition for the next day’s headlines.

Feijóo will thus once again turn to the barons to package his own act in which he will reiterate the economic and social recipes that the PP has proposed, and implemented, where it governs or has governed. The opposition leader will explain to the regional presidents the policies that they already apply, or can apply, and will try to seek the support of Junts and the PNV to carry out the legal reforms that he will take to the Senate and Congress while both pro-independence parties negotiate with the Government Budgets for this 2025.