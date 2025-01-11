One of the areas most affected by the devastating fires that are raging around Los Angeles is Pacific Palisadesan area 20 km from the center of the city of Los Angeles famous for hosting numerous mansions of Hollywood celebrities.

It was in one of these houses that the actor died on October 28, 2023. Friends Matthew Perry, while in the mansion’s jacuzzi. But now, it has been learned that the house has not been affected by the flames.

The new owner of the property, Anita Verma-Lallianwho purchased the property in an off-market deal last October 2024, confirmed that the popular actor’s former home was still standing thanks to citizen collaboration.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to the brave firefighters, to our amazing neighbors and the entire Palisades community for your help, strength and support during this heartbreaking time,” Verma-Lallian wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

Verma-Lallian also confirmed to People that your real estate agent, Brooke Elliott Laurinkus“helped monitor the house and protect it from any fire in the midst of the natural disaster.”

In his epigraph, he thanked Laurinkus for “keeping us informed about everything that is happening” and also for “help anyone who needs a home temporary during this time.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy and we hope that we can come together to heal, protect and rebuild what has been lost,” he concluded. “The Palisades “He will always have a special place in our hearts.”

Verma-Lallian, who works as a film producer and real estate developer, bought Perry’s former home a year after his sudden death. He paid for the house, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms, 8.55 million dollars (8.33 million euros).