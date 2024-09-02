A very serious train accident occurred today: a 60-year-old woman was hit and run over by a train

A very serious train accident occurred today, Monday 2 September, in the municipality of Albano Sant’Alessandro, in the province of Bergamo. A 60-year-old woman was hit and run over by a train in transit. The victim, although still alive, is in very serious condition.

train accident in Bergamo

Woman Hit by Train: Reconstruction of Serious Train Accident in Bergamo

Unfortunately, a dramatic train accident occurred this morning, involving a 60-year-old woman who was seriously injured after being hit by a train.

The exact details of the tragic event are still unknown. In fact, there is still little information that has emerged regarding the train accident that occurred in the Bergamo area, and more precisely in Albano Sant’Alessandro.

train station: woman hit by train

Once the alarm has been raised, at the place of the investment, i.e. Sanctuary Squarethe rescue personnel arrived promptly. It was a few minutes to 11. Witnesses of the dramatic episode reported to the doctors and paramedics who intervened that a person had been hit by a train about two hundred meters from the level crossing.

The victim of the accident is a woman

Once the firefighters entered into action they found that the victim of the accident was a dwoman, about 60 years old.

The operations centre of the regional emergency agency of Lombardy (Areu) sent 118 doctors and paramedics to the scene with a medical car and an ambulance. The paramedics stabilized the woman on site and then proceeded with emergency transport to the hospital facility in Seriatewhere she was admitted with a red code.

The 60-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, suffered both a head trauma that a leg trauma.

Investigations underway into train accident in Bergamo

All the usual investigations are currently being carried out by law enforcement officers who will have to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident.

In particular, what we hope to understand soon is whether it was a extreme gesture or of a fatal accident. In the next few hours, many of these questions may find an appropriate and clarifying answer.