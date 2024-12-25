The two major political parties have celebrated, as usual, the words of King Felipe VI in his traditional Christmas message, precisely in a year in which the monarch has asked the formations to seek consensus, serenity and the common good of the Spaniards, and that they do not allow discord to prevail and prevent the needs of the citizens from being heard.

Both the PP and the PSOE say they agree with the speech given by the head of state in his message to the Spanish people. The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, celebrates the recognition that the king made “to the solidarity of the Spanish people”especially in relation to the response given by citizens after the DANA tragedy last October.

In a message on his social networks, Feijóo has also praised the monarch’s demand for “the common good as a guiding principle in politics”, as well as his “defense of the Constitution”. In his opinion, “the parliamentary monarchy closes another exemplary year at the service of the Spanish“and the popular leader has promised to continue “by his side.”

Feijóo has not been the only PP leader who has shown his total support for the head of state. Popular regional presidents such as Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Juanma Moreno, Jorge Azcón or Fernando López Miras have also highlighted the need to seek the common good by public administrations as well as the consensus. And Carlos Mazón, Valencian president, thanked Felipe VI for “his memory, closeness and affection” with the autonomous community that suffered the most from the flood, in a “speech that once again demonstrates his stature and humanity.”

“Our great reference in Spain is the 1978 Constitution, in its letter and in its principles. The King calls for all institutions and public administrations to coordinate to seek the common good. For us to seek consensus around the essential, without forgetting the dignity of every human being“, Ayuso stated in his X account. And paraphrasing the monarch, he added that “Spain is a great country, a Nation with a marvelous History.”

For his part, Moreno agrees with Felipe VI that “working for the common good must be above discord.” In his opinion, “it is comforting to hear King Felipe VI in defense of serenity and high-level dialogue,” and he has committed to “Andalusia is and will be in harmony to continue moving forward together.”

López Miras has highlighted the “message of unity, solidarity and hope” transmitted by the king, and considers that “only through consensus and dialogue” will it be possible to “overcome the challenges as a society, always working for the common good”.

For Azcón, the monarch’s message had a “deep social significance” and a “accurate analysis of reality” by highlighting the difficulties of access to housing or the migratory phenomenon, while pronouncing an “emotional memory of those who died and were affected by DANA.” Precisely the tragedy of the flood is, according to the Aragonese president, what should help “draw out the fundamental lesson: the need to work together, from collaboration, responsibility and solidarity to defend the common good, seeking basic agreements around to what is essential for the growth and improvement of Spain”.

As for the PSOE, the party has published a message on social networks in which it supports the speech of the head of state and, above all, his “call for dialogue and consensus among the Spanish political class.” “Philip VI understands that political life must be marked by serenity. We couldn’t agree more. Consensus must be the way to dedicate all our efforts to the well-being of the citizens of Spain,” defend the socialists.

The PSOE also had a few words of remembrance for those affected by DANA, to whom it assured that “The State will be there as long as it takes”. “You will never be alone,” indicated the political party.