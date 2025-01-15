The formative football direction of the Betis has made the determination to reinforce Betis Deportivo in the future and has become property, as soon as the agreement already agreed in all terms is signed, with a young 20-year-old midfielder who plays for the Ejido Sports Center (14th classified in Third RFEF ) in order for him to join the Verdiblanco subsidiary for next season and now gain experience away from the city of Almería. It is about Gnangoro Bouare Samakedefensive midfielder of Malian origin, who has been signed by the green and white entity until June 2027 to become the first signing, in the absence of official status, of Betis Deportivo 2024-25, whose fate is yet to be known since Arzu’s men will fight seriously for the promotion play off despite the heavy defeat last weekend in Alicante against Hércules.

Gnangoro Bouare Samake, as the El Ejido Sports Center itself has published on its social networks, is the subject of a transfer after payment of his federative rights by Betis and will leave this January on loan to Atlético Sanluqueño, from the same league that the Betic subsidiary led by Arzu, First Federation; in order not to slow down the progression of other young pivots who have been training in the Rafael Gordillo sports city and then compete in the Luis del Sol. What does need to be clarified at this point is that administratively the green and white team has Gnangoro prepared a token to belong to Betis Cand already in the summer evaluate what his level is to gauge if he can make the jump to the second green and white team, which is the initial idea. The El Ejido Sports Center, owner of its rights, has had words of gratitude with the green and white team, expressing itself in the following terms: “Thank you for the generosity of Real Betis Balompié with the El Ejido Sports Center,” they stated, announcing the agreement for the transfer of the midfielder’s federative rights, with amounts that have not been mentioned.

An all-rounder in the core

Those who know Gnangoro, 20 years old, speak of the potential of this young footballer with great movement capacity, aggressiveness in cuts, and good ball delivery, which has allowed him to be one of the most interesting options on the market, That’s why Betis wanted to move as quickly as possible, believing in the future of this footballer who they think could have a career in the Betis second team. His representative, Elvis García, has also moved quickly, who in his day also recruited another ex-betic player of fond memory such as Emerson Royal, and who now sees potential in this center of African origin who will now have to lend his shoulder to the Sanluqueño project that Juan Cala is led by Juan Cala, who at the moment is still struggling as he is one of the teams in the relegation zone of Group 1.