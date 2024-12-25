Real Betis made its classic Christmas greeting viral through its social media profiles with the Christmas carols sung by the footballers of its first team. No one wanted to miss this now classic performance for fans in view of these very special dates. But it also had the stellar presence of Joaquín. “Hey, they’ve already messed me up,” said the man from Porto at one point during the performance. And Joaquín appeared with a crown and Melchor’s beard in the middle of a performance by youth players Mateo, Manu González and Jesús Rodríguez. “This was not done in my time,” said the Betic legend. “Hey, they’ve already messed me up,” he added shortly after. In the recording of the Christmas carol, in parts, almost all the players on the team participate. You can see Vieites, Losada, Perraud, Vitor Roque, Juanmi, Bakambu, Bartra, Rui Silva, Chimy, Adrián, Marc Roca, Natan, Chimy, Bellerín, Aitor, Altimira, Llorente or Fornals all with a happy and fun attitude, leaving of course the good atmosphere in Manuel Pellegrini’s team. “Merry Christmas, happy new year and may you be very happy,” was the message that Marc sent Bartra, while Adrián told Marc Roca that “I’ll explain the rhythm class to you better.” Isco sent a congratulatory message to all the “Betics of the world” and both Sabaly, Lo Celso, William Carvalho and Aitor also had special words.

#Christmas #carol #Betis #squad #stellar #presence #Joaquín #Hey #theyve #messed