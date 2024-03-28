Fedez gave himself an ultra-luxury gift that certainly did not go unnoticed on social media: what is it?

Fedez he once again ended up at the center of the scene as he decided to give himself a gift that he will share with his father. The images of this little gem were promptly spread on social media and many wondered the cost of this unique gift and certainly not within everyone's reach.

Fedez

Here's what the famous singer gave himself and how much he spent on this new purchase.

Fedez's new gift leaves his fans astonished

As we all know, Federico Luciaaka Fedez, is experiencing a moment of strong change following the end of his marriage to Chiara Ferragni. The two married in Noto in 2018 and in the same year they gave birth to their first child Leone.

They then purchased several homes, founded several companies and on March 23, 2021 they became parents to their second daughter Victory. The Ferragnez have always shared posts on their social networks, appearing to be a cheerful and happy family. This was the thought we all had in mind when thinking about them.

Fedez's father

However, since December their empire collapsed when several accusations were made against Chiara Ferragni. Shortly after, the marriage between the two also fell through and now only a vague memory remains of the most loved couple on social media. Chiara flew to Dubai with her children to spend the Easter holidays in Santa Pace while Fedez decided to get a gift which not everyone can afford.

The Milanese rapper has in fact decided to buy a beautiful one Ferrari Roma Spider which he will share with his father, who is obviously very happy with this last minute purchase. All the shots of the car were published on social media and there was no shortage of comments.

New car for Fedez: how much it costs and his father's reaction

For many the possibility of purchasing one Ferrari it remains a simple dream that most likely will not find any kind of confirmation in reality. For Fedez however, it was a whim which is the singer he wanted to remove it perhaps to try to find the light in such a dark period of life.

The model in question would have been the first to be delivered in Italy. Apparently, it would be characterized by the presence of a roof entirely made of canvas. This is a very old car that has not been put on the market for more than 60 years.

Fedez's father drives Ferrari

The father Of Fedez he is really very happy with his son's purchase, as he will allow him to use the car whenever he has the chance. Followers therefore wonder how much Fedez spent to purchase such a gem. We will never know exactly amount of this purchase. According to various information on the subject, a car of this type has a price of approximately €240,000.