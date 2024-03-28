Ganchev: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have concentrated Western equipment and weapons near Kharkov

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have concentrated a large amount of Western equipment near Kharkov. The head of the Kharkov region, Vitaly Ganchev, reported on the redeployment of the Ukrainian troops.

A very large amount of accumulation of equipment, Western-style most of all, and ammunition Vitaly Ganchevhead of the Kharkov region

At the same time, the head of the region drew attention to the fact that Russian intelligence identifies all such storage places and accumulations of equipment and then destroys them.

In addition, Ganchev emphasized, the Ukrainian army is actively constructing fortifications in the Kharkov region. According to him, the accumulation of Ukrainian equipment and ammunition is associated with Kyiv’s preparation for a possible offensive by Russian troops.

The enemy understands that sooner or later the liberation of the region will begin, and is preparing in every possible way Vitaly Ganchevhead of the Kharkov region See also The security crisis in Chile gives no respite to Boric: mayors of different stripes ask for soldiers against crime

Meanwhile, the head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov in an interview Politico said that the start of work on the construction and restoration of defensive fortifications dates back to March 1. He did not specify the planned completion date of the work, but noted that the fortifications will consist of barriers that stop armored vehicles.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

Ukraine started building a defense line

In 2023, the President of Ukraine announced the start of large-scale construction of fortifications along the entire line of military contact, as well as on the border with Belarus and Russia. In March 2024, it became known that defensive structures and military posts began to be installed in Kyiv and the region. Defense is being strengthened along the entire perimeter. Local residents spoke about the emergence of new and renovation of old trenches in the Ukrainian capital. The military also established posts in the Vyshgorod area in the Kyiv region towards Belarus.

The British newspaper Financial Times reported that Ukraine was planning to create a defense line similar to the Russian one, against which the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive crashed in the summer of 2023. Thus, one of the Ukrainian servicemen admitted in a conversation with the publication that Kyiv became convinced of the need to create such a defensive line only last year after an unsuccessful attempt to break through the fortified defenses of Russian troops.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials questioned whether it was time to build defense lines now. Verkhovna Rada deputy from the European Solidarity faction Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze noted that the corresponding construction began too late. “They finally started building them. But it's too late. They actually started last month,” she admitted.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

At the same time, against the backdrop of active manning of new fortifications in Ukraine, they were faced with a tangible difficulty – a shortage of mines and mobilized personnel.

Kharkov suffered massive attacks

On the night of March 22, the Russian army launched a massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine. There were 15 explosions in Kharkov alone. The head of the regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said that the attacks hit energy facilities.

Related materials:

In particular, the Russian military hit the Kharkov Transport Engineering Plant. In Kharkov, all substations, as well as thermal power plants, were damaged, as a result of which the supply of electricity in the city was limited. Economist, head of the Independent Fuel Union analytical center Grigory Bazhenov said that de-energized Kharkov risks facing a food crisis due to the cessation of many processes, including production.

The situation in Kharkov also worried the West. In one attack on Kharkov, Russian troops launched 20 missiles at key infrastructure in the city, European officials said. Thus, this attack became one of the strongest since the beginning of the special military operation.