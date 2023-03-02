Rome – Fedez did not show up for the press conference third season of Lol: whoever laughs is out, which he co-hosts with Frank Matano. Highly anticipated after the social disappearance following the Sanremo festival (on which a thousand allegations have been made, from a marriage crisis with Chiara Ferragni to the hype), the rapper did not intervene or send a video contribution.

“He follows us from afar,” explained Serena Dandini who hosted the comedy show’s press conference. So it was Matano’s turn to do the honors, together with Dandini, to the competitors of the third season – Herbert Ballerina, Fabio Balsamo, Luca Bizzarri, Cristiano Caccamo, Paolo Cevoli, Marta Filippi, Nino Frassica, Paolo Kessisoglu, Brenda Lodigiani and Marina Massironi – and to the special guest Maccio Capatonda, engaged in appearances as a disturber against the competitors and in the irresistible new character of «Riposaman», a sleeping superhero, an obvious response to «Posaman», launched on the same show by Lillo Petrolo.

The third season of Lol: who laughs is out, produced like the first two by Endemol Shine Italy, will debut on March 9 on Amazon Prime.