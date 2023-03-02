The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai reported that about 73% of Indian curriculum students in Dubai are receiving education within the category of “good” or better for the current academic year 2022-2023, according to the results of the school inspection cycle 2022-2023 in 32 private schools that apply the Indian educational curriculum. It also revealed that the number of students receiving education within the “very good” category increased to 42%, compared to 37% in the academic year 2019-2020.

The authority stated that school inspections for the current year witnessed a focus on the extent to which schools that apply the Indian or Pakistani curriculum integrate the quality of life of their students within their policies and curricula, as the results indicate that the quality of life services and activities in 78% of these schools are within the “high” or “high” levels. too high.”

The authority confirmed that the parents of more than 88,000 male and female students enrolled in private schools that apply the Indian or Pakistani curriculum in Dubai will receive individual reports designed specifically for them, including information that allows them to build a clear picture of the quality of education in their children’s schools.

The reports include important information for every parent, starting with the quality of teaching, the quality of teaching and learning processes, and ending with the quality of life for their children at school. Parents who are looking for suitable schools for their children can view these reports through the service of searching for educational institutions, which is available on the website of the Knowledge and Development Authority. human and its application on smart phones.

The Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Dr. Abdullah Al-Karam, said, “The improvement revealed by the results of school inspection for the current academic year in the performance of these schools provides evidence of the commitment of teachers and school leaders in these schools to the continuous endeavor to raise the quality of education for its students, in addition to achieving more Three-quarters of these schools have a ‘high’ or better quality of life, indicating the importance these schools and parents place on providing an education that supports students’ well-being and prepares them for a healthy and prosperous future.”

The Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority expressed his appreciation for the contributions of parents and their support along with the educational community in order to provide high-quality education in Dubai.”

Remarkable progress

The results of the school supervision of Indian schools indicate that 6 private schools out of 32 private schools that apply the Indian curriculum have achieved remarkable progress in the quality of their general performance compared to the academic year 2019-2020 AD, and the students of these schools exceed 6000 students, as two schools succeeded in advancing from the category “Good” to “Very Good,” three schools from “Acceptable” to “Good,” and one school from “Poor” to “Acceptable.”

According to the results, one school achieved quality performance within the “outstanding” category, while 10 schools were classified under the “very good” category, 10 schools under the “good” category, and 11 schools under the “acceptable” category, while none of these schools were classified under the two categories. weak” or “very weak”.

In the private schools that apply the Pakistani curriculum, the two schools that apply the Pakistani curriculum got a classification within the category of “acceptable.” The number of students in these two schools is 2754 students.

For her part, Fatima Ibrahim Belrhif, Executive Director of the Schools Inspection Authority at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, said: “We are pleased to see the remarkable improvement achieved by private schools in the quality of their performance compared to the previous cycle of school inspection, and we look forward to further improvement in all private schools.” Those who apply the Indian or Pakistani curricula by continuing to work on enhancing the methods of collecting and using quality of life data, developing the quality of teaching and learning processes in the early education stage, enhancing the quality of teaching the Arabic language in it, as well as developing the quality of self-evaluation and planning for development in it.