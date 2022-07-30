Federica Panicucci and Marco Bacini are in crisis? In recent days, the gossip according to which the presenter of Morning 5 and his partner would be living in a period of crisis. After the rumors in circulation Federica Panicucci has decided to break the silence and reveal the whole truth.

There are many clues that would suggest a crisis between Federica Panicucci and Marco Bacini. The people of the web, in fact, could not help but notice that in these days the entrepreneur has been absent in many of the social activities of the host of Morning 5.

After the insistent gossip on the possible end of the relationship with the entrepreneur, Federica Panicucci has decided to break the silence and finally reveal the whole truth. In these last hours, therefore, the presenter has shared one on her Instagram page click who portrays her together with her partner. These were the words that Panicucci used to deny the gossip in circulation:

I cannot show you how I am dressed, I cannot show you the scene, but I can show you that I am not alone because Marco is with me.

There is nothing to worry about then. The love between Federica Panicucci and Marco Bacini proceeds at full speed.

Federica Panicucci criticized on social media: the reaction of the presenter

Everyone who follows her knows that Federica Panicucci he loves sharing moments not only of his working life but also of his private life on social networks. Following the publication of a shot that immortalizes her at the edge of a swimming pool with a beautiful blue bikini, the presenter has been strongly criticized by some of her followers.

There have been many, in fact, those who have addressed not very nice words to conductor. The woman, however, did not allow herself to be intimidated and decided to respond to criticism with the silencecompletely ignoring the negative thoughts of some of his followers.