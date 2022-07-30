Today the tests on the traces of milk will be carried out. Much affection during the funeral of little Diana, over 150 people present

Diana he received so much affection on the day of his funeral. Mothers from his neighborhood, wearing a T-shirt in honor of him, escorted the small white coffin. Moments full of emotion, but also of anger.

An 18-month-old girl, who died of starvation because of her mother, who put love for a man before her. Grandmother Maria and aunt Viviana, first attacked and criticized, were embraced and comforted by all. They did not know that their granddaughter was left at home alone for days. They did not imagine the suffering that Diana was forced to undergo. Today they do not find an explanation and have chosen to close any relationship with Alessia Pifferi: “She’s crazy.”

At the exit of the coffin, many balloons flew into the sky, applause and emotion in the crowd. More than 150 people to say goodbye to the child who died of starvation.

Those present then went to the cemetery, where the little girl was buried together with two soft toyswith which you will be able to play free and to many bouquets of flowers.

Friends and citizens are calling for an exemplary punishment, because Diana’s death cannot go unpunished.

The exams on Diana’s bottle have been anticipated

Given the gravity of the matter, it was also decided to to anticipate to date the tests on traces of milk. The investigators want to understand if Alessia Pifferi has sedated the daughter. If so, her gesture may have prevented the child from crying and seeking help and she would explain why no neighbor heard her suffer while she died of starvation.

Alessia Pifferi keeps repeating that she has never given her daughter anxiousness. She just made them hire drops of tachipirina because in the last few days she was restless and believed it was for her teeth.

The results will be fundamental for theaccusation of premeditation, currently dropped by the investigating judge. Alessia Pifferi risks being sentenced to life imprisonment.