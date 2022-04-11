Bad misadventure in the capital for the former tissue of Striscia la Notizia and his two daughters. Luckily with them was the companion of the showgirl, as well as future husband, Alessandro Matri. Federica Nargi was in fact attacked by seagulls in Rome. A magazine that published the photos told it, speaking of a great scare.

Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri they had decided to take their daughters Sofia and Beatrice to the park, to spend an afternoon in Villa Borghese. Thanks to the sun they decided to go for a boat ride on the lake, when suddenly they were attacked.

The former tissue of Striscia the news and the small ones Sofia and Beatrice they were the target of some seagulls, who perhaps wanted to steal the snack from the two girls they had decided to take with them. The images of the incident were published by the weekly Nuovo.

While the mother tried to protect the two girls from the sudden attack of the birds, the partner, who will soon become her husband, started to row quickly to rescue his three women. Luckily they didn’t consequences.

A small inconvenience for the couple who are apparently getting married soon. After 10 years together and two daughters, the couple decided to get married, apparently next summer. Even if nothing is known about it yet.

It seems that they will get married at the end of June in Formentera. Perhaps to remember the first holiday together made many years ago in the Balearics. Always present at the wedding could be friends like Bobo Vieri and Costanza Caracciolo.

There was also talk of a possible third child, perhaps a boy after Sofia and Beatrice. But Federica Nargi has started her career on TV again, so for the moment it seems that no ribbon will arrive.