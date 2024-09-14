Ciudad Juarez.- The Chihuahua Business Foundation (Fechac) distributed 16.9 million pesos to 13 civil organizations to support students with extended hours who are part of the Expanding Childhood Development (ADN) Model.

For the 2024-2025 school year, the selected organizations were the Espíritu Santo Community Center AC, Yermo y Parres Multicultural Center AC, Institute for Special Care for Children AC, United Hearts, Educating for Children AC, Adding Efforts for Juárez AC, Foundation for the Education of Women and Children IASP, Alas Project AC, United for a Better Childhood AC, Isabel C. de Talamás School AC, Chamizal Childhood Foundation AC, Gazpro Foundation AC, Ciudad del Niño de Ciudad Juárez AC and Casa de Jesús de Ciudad Juárez AC

“At the early age of 4, I entered the Sabina Berman School, where I was fortunate to discover my artistic abilities thanks to the ADN Model. For eight years, this model allowed me to explore a wide range of disciplines, from martial arts to robotics, including music, which would become my passion. I continued my musical studies and today I have the privilege of being part of the Mariachi Municipal and the rondalla of my high school,” said Sebastián Benavente Ordoñez, one of the beneficiaries of the program.

For her part, the board member of Fechac, Cynthia Perusquía, commented that stories like Sebastián’s are why businessmen from the state of Chihuahua promote the ADN Model and projects that develop skills in children and adolescents.

Last year, through this program, 1,775 students from preschool, primary, secondary and community centers in the city were served with nutritious food, psychological care, cultural workshops, sports and vocational activities.

These services were provided in educational institutions located in neighborhoods such as Lomas de Morelos, Tierra Nueva II, Granjero, Tarahumara, Border Low, Pánfilo Natera, Border Expansion, Kilometer 20, Haciendas de las Torres University, Horizontes del Sur, Portal del Roble and El Barreal.

The foundation launched this model in 2007 with 395 children on this border. After 15 years, it has managed to impact the lives of 64,939 children in 29 municipalities and 43 towns in the state. The program has even been replicated in other states of the country such as Yucatan and Sonora. 374.9 million pesos have been invested in the program.