He house price It has reached record figures during 2024 and experts suggest that during 2025 it will continue to rise. Even so, the mortgage signing increased almost 60% in October of last year compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 2010 levels.

Landing the figures, a report from apartments.com on home sales with data corresponding to 2024 shows that the average house price in Spain was 2,479 euros per square meter in December 2024, an increase of 2.27% compared to November of the same year. In the year-on-year comparison, the increase is 14.72%.

The price of housing in the Basque Country

Increases are recorded in practically all of Spain. Also in the the Basque Countrywhere the price per square meter was, on average, in the 3,192 euros3.36% more than in December 2023.

Guipúzcoa is the province of the Basque Country where the most expensive It turns out to buy a house (and the third in Spain). In it, the sale price stood at 3,743 euros per square meter during December 2024. Likewise, the city of Donostia-San Sebastián is the most expensive in Spain with 6,752 euros per square meter.









In the case of the Basque Country, the report does not go into depth into districts but does mention municipalities. Hernani, in Guipúzcoa, is the one with the greatest six-month variation (+18.94%), while Oñati, in the same province, has the greatest adjustment (-15.51%).

The cheapest province in the Basque Country to buy a house

If Guipúzcoa and its capital, Donostia-San Sebastián, are the most expensive, at the other end is Álava, becoming the cheapest Basque province to buy a home in this community, according to apartments.com data on price per square meter from December 2024.

In Álava, the price per square meter is 2,623 euros (+7.86% year-on-year). Its capital, Vitoria-Gazteiz, is also the cheapest in the Basque Country – just comparing the three capitals – to buy a property. In this case, the price rises to 2,983 euros per square meter (+9.83% year-on-year).

Finally, in Vizcaya it is 3,009 euros (+1.36% year-on-year) per square meter and in Bilbao it is 3,810 (+1.28% year-on-year) euros per square meter.

Álava – 2,623 euros per square meter

Guipúzcoa – 3,743 euros per square meter

Vizcaya – 3,009 euros per square meter

In the cheapest province, Álava, there are even municipalities, according to the report, that register marked year-on-year falls. They are Alegría-Dulantzi (-10.28%), Amurrio (-12.37%) and Ayala-Aiara (-16.32%). In them, the price per square meter is between 1,300 and 1,700 euros.