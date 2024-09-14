Las Vegas, Nevada.- Saúl Canelo Álvarez will have his second fight of the year against his similar Edgar Berlangathis Saturday, September 14th from the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Snowfall

He Mexican boxer defending the championships for the fifth consecutive time 168 poundsagainst the undefeated Puerto Rican fighter.

After throwing punches at humanity Edgar Berlanga‘he ‘Canelo’ I would think about looking for that one rematch fight, against Dmitry Bivolthinking that he will defeat Artur Beterbievin their unification fight semi-complete.

According to ESPN, Saul Alvarez He would have in mind to agree to the lawsuit for next May, which would mean removing David Benavidez from his plans, once again, who has been in the waiting room for three years.

'Canelo' Alvarez will fight before Edgar Berlanga within the framework of Independence Day

