Ciudad Juarez.- To support students with extended hours on this border, the Chihuahua Business Foundation (Fechac) gave 16.9 million pesos to 13 civil organizations. This is part of the Expanded Model for Child Development (ADN) that has been applied since 2007. Last year, through this program, 1,775 students from preschool, primary, secondary and community centers in the city were served with nutritious food, psychological care, cultural workshops, sports and trade activities. This model is an initiative with more than 10 years of experience aimed at children and adolescents who live in vulnerable contexts, through the development of skills and capacities, with a focus on the social prevention of violence and crime.