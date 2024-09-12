HThere are established requirements for the development of football tournaments in the world that are essentially designed for the attention that the players require during the course of the matches.

Among the requirements for each club is a well-equipped medical team that can assist players in case any setback arises. Football, being a contact sport, has situations that make the presence of these professionals necessary.

In the Betplay Tournament of the second division of Colombian football, Real Cartagena faced Atlético at home to continue its winning streak since Sebastián Viera took over as coach. However, the second half of the match was never played due to a violation of the rules by the visiting team.

The reasons for the definitive suspension of the Real Cartagena vs. Atlético FC

In a match that was dominated by the home team with a goal by Miguel Murillo in the 35th minute, the Real Cartagena sports manager noticed an unusual detail in the visitors’ medical team: When assistance was needed, only one person, who was not a doctor, would go to care for the players.

It only happens in the FPC! Last night in Cartagena, J. Alomía (Atlético FC) suffered a cut to the head. He was "treated" off the pitch. They only poured water on him to clean the blood. Real Madrid noticed that their rival did not have a doctor. They complained, the second half was not played and they won 3-0.

Coming into the fifteen-minute break, everything seemed to be going well. However, the fans noticed something unusual when more than fifteen minutes had passed and neither team had come out onto the pitch.

Finally, the match referees announced their decision not to continue with the game and subsequently declared Real Cartagena’s victory by administrative decision.

Not having the relevant medical staff for the meeting, Atlético committed a breach of the tournament rules and, therefore, could not continue the game and the three points went to the home team.

Real Cartagena issued a statement on its social media account X regarding the incident, pending a statement from the visiting team. “We regret this situation, which is beyond our control, and we thank our fans for their continued support,” he said.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT Real Cartagena reports that during the match against Atlético, our manager, Álex Rendón, noticed that the rival did not have a doctor on the bench, as established by the regulations, which was communicated to the refereeing body, who determined the…

The visiting team lost the match 3-0 due to this infraction after being responsible for not finishing the match. On social media, the unusual event has gained the attention of fans who do not understand the team’s motivation for arriving without this requirement.

Real Cartagena has won four of its last five games and is first in the B table with 22 points, while Atlético is second to last with seven points.

