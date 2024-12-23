The Council of Ministers has proposed the appointment of five councilors of the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) whose mandate had expired, including the director of the RTVE Corporation and former councilor of the defunct Telecommunications Market Commission (CMT) Ángel García Castillejo as vice president of the organization and the former general director of the Mossos during the illegal vote on October 1, 2017 in Catalonia, Pere Soler.

Thus, at the proposal of the Minister of Economy, Commerce and Business, Carlos Bodythe designation of García Castillejo as ‘number two’ of the CNMC will be sent to the Congress of Deputies, and María Vidales Picazo, Enrique Monasterio Beñarán, Pere Soler Campins and Rafael Iturriaga Nieva as advisors.

The candidates must appear before the Economic Affairs Commission of the Congress of Deputies and, once this procedure has been completed, the appointments will be approved by Royal Decree. The mandate is for a period of six years without the possibility of re-election.

The candidate for vice president, Ángel García Castillejo, is director of Audiovisual Policies, Public and International Service of the Spanish Radio Television Corporation, member of the Legal and Policy Committee of the European Broadcasting Union and member of the Forum against disinformation campaigns in the field of National Security for the audiovisual sector of the Department of National Security, as well as a professor of Journalism and Audiovisual Communication at the Carlos III University of Madrid.









García Castillejo has also been a director of the Telecommunications Market Commission (2005-2013), where he previously held various management positions.

Between 2003 and 2004 he held the position of general secretary of the Association for the Self-regulation of Commercial Communication (Autocontrol) and has worked as a lawyer specialized in the areas of sectoral regulation of the communications sector (audiovisual and telecommunications) and media; competence; Public Law and Commercial Law.

In turn, he has been a consultant to the International Telecommunications Union, the World Bank, the European Commission (in Colombia-Delco), UNESCO and the Organization of American States (IACHR), on issues related to the information sector. communications.

For her part, María Vidales Picazo, candidate for councilor, is the current director of the Competition Promotion Department at the CNMC.

Doctor in Economics and member of the higher body of Commercial Technicians and State Economists, Picazo has held various positions of responsibility in the Ministry of Economy, the Public Treasury, the Spanish Development Financing Company (Cofides) and, since 2019 at the CNMC .

For his part, Enrique Monasterio Beñarán is an industrial engineer and a doctor in Thermal Engineering. He has developed his career at the Basque Energy Agency (EVE), an entity of which, since 2017, he has been its Director of Development and Innovation.

Monasterio has been a member of the boards of directors of energy companies in which EVE participates, including hydrocarbon companies, gas companies, electric power generators, photovoltaic companies and even green hydrogen companies, among others.

For his part, Pere Soler Campins has been general director of the Catalan Competition Authority (ACCO), president of the Terrassa Arbitration Court and has held various public positions in Catalonia and Terrassa, where he became a councilor.

Soler Campins is a lawyer, specialist in commercial and European law and has worked as a teacher at different higher schools of university studies and bar associations in Catalonia.

Finally, Rafael Iturriaga Nieva has a degree in Law from the University of Deusto and an MBA in Business Management and Administration from the Madrid Business Institute. In addition, he is a Senior Technician in Analysis and Evaluation of Public Policies from the Institute of Public Administration of the Complutense University and holder of the Cescom certification approved by the International Federation of Compliance Associations (IFCA).