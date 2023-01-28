Great reunion of Fini in Naples. The voice: “Think of the 2024 European Championships”

“I think the great quality that woman has is that when she feels unprepared, or fears she is, she studies. And therefore she doesn’t improvise”. Gianfranco Fini thus speaks of Giorgia Meloni, during the episode of ‘BellaMà’ on Rai2. «President Bertinotti, whom I respect, and I think I can say that I enjoy his esteem for him, when he was president of the Chamber told me ‘Giorgia Meloni presided as vice president in an impeccable way’. She didn’t have any experience, but she was studying.”

This is the appetizer of the grande reunion on Saturday 28 January in Naples with the former loyaliststhe. As he tells Il Giornale, the former Speaker of the Chamber gathers the faithful for an event in public, among the people (and not in a television studio), after the long exile that began in the aftermath of the 2013 electoral defeat with Futuro e Libertà “.

According to Il Giornale, “all the old guard of Finian’s troops will gather at Palazzo Zapata. Enzo Raisi, one of Fli’s colonels, will be there, who will present his book for the occasion (“You are the Casta”). large group of ex-AN executives: all on leave from public life since 2013 together with their leader”. As Il Giornale explains, “officially, Fini dismisses the hypothesis of a return to the field. But in reality he has renewed relations with his former colonels. And his return home seems to take place under the benevolent gaze of Palazzo Chigi”.

But the Milanese daily underlines that “there is speculation about Fini’s future. Who would already see him on the field at the European Championships in the list with Fdi. Who, on the other hand, indicates him as a natural candidate for the seat of EU commissioner in Gentiloni’s place on the recommendation of the Italian government”.

