Since the issue of plagiarism of Minister Yasmín Esquivel’s professional thesis exploded in the media, reason and law have been on the side of UNAM.

This affirmation is not only based on the fact that it is my Alma Mater, but also on the overwhelming evidence after the analysis and opinion that it issued in the sense that it is a despicable and illegal act of the person who committed it.

It is clear then that the criticism and sanctions should not and should not fall on our University, but on the person responsible for this disastrous conduct, that is, Yasmín Esquivel, and to another extent against President López Obrador himself for not having yet expressed his disapproval and who has even overlapped it.

It is true that this disgraceful matter has been bogged down because the Law has been respected and a regulatory vacuum has been detected, preventing the de facto invalidation of this duplicate thesis, although actions have been adopted and others that will surely come of a mostly drastic nature. .

Indisputable decisions that will be based, as we hope, on the principle of autonomy, despite the fact that López Obrador finds it uncomfortable and constantly questions and attacks it.

It is necessary to act in accordance with the law and in any case find that sufficient space to interpret the Organic Law, in order to formally disregard the Minister’s thesis, and even more so, it could be institutionally disregarded in the immediate term, while proceeding legally. In this way, the institution would get rid of so many ill-intentioned and inappropriate criticisms of a supposedly legalistic and omissive action in terms of its educational and academic faculties. Hopefully soon the Rector and the University Council determine so for the benefit of this great institution that has provided so many contributions to the Nation.

By the way, I verify at the same time that although we are happy that a woman reaches the highest levels of responsibility, be it in public, social or private institutions, they are not only supported in terms of gender equality but also based on knowledge, experience and honesty that are demonstrated.

The fact is that the Minister continues as if nothing important had happened, while the proving evidence of impunity and cynicism overflows in front of all of us.

For this reason, we trust that truth and justice will culminate and now our Goya and university motto will resonate once again, as always, full of pride.

