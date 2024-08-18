According to information released by the Ministry of Economy on Sunday, in the second quarter of this year, 30,288 million dollars corresponded to the reinvestment of profits in the country, while 909 million were new investments.

“During the second quarter of 2024, the reinvestment of profits reached a new historical high, which confirms the confidence of foreign investors in Mexico. In addition, it is observed that companies have an adequate level of liquidity, which allows them to meet their payment obligations,” the agency said.

In the second quarter of 2023, a smaller amount of FDI was reported in the country, 29 thousand 41 million dollars, however, reinvested profits represented 77.9 percent, while the rest of the resources, more than 5 thousand 500 million were reported for new investments and accounts between companies, that is, loans, collections and payments between Mexican and foreign companies belonging to the same corporations.

Of the amounts of FDI recorded between April and June of this year, data from the Ministry of Economy reveal that the United States remains the country of origin of the majority of capital, with 13,717 million dollars, which represented 44 percent of the total captured in the period.

Following the United States, Germany was next with 4.167 billion, or 13 percent, and Japan with 3.082 billion, or 10 percent of FDI in the period.