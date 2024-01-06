An icon depicting Stalin was spotted in the Georgian temple of Tsminda Sameba

In the main temple of Georgia, Tsminda Sameba (Cathedral of the Holy Trinity), located in Tbilisi, an icon depicting the Soviet political and statesman, revolutionary Joseph Stalin appeared. About this on your Facebook page (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is prohibited) said historian and politician Giorgi Kandelaki.

Kandelaki was outraged that the image of, as he put it, “the initiator of the destruction of Georgia,” who participated in the persecution of the clergy, was placed in a sacred place. “Another success of the Russian information machine, which is time to be noticed,” the politician captioned the video.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Synodal Department for External Church Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Hilarion, spoke out against the presence of a mosaic image of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin on the wall of the main temple of the Russian Armed Forces. He emphasized that there should be no portraits of church persecutors in churches.