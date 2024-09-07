TV ratings, In Onda booms with the interview with Maria Rosaria Boccia. Urbano Cairo celebrates

Luca Telese and Marianna Aprile’s interview with Maria Rosaria Boccia makes La7 soar in TV ratings Friday, September 6, 2024: On Air is watched by 1,642,000 viewers and the share of Urbano Cairo’s TV largely exceeds the 9% wall, reaching 9.3%. Third most watched program of the evening.

TV ratings, France-Italy scores on Rai1, Endless Love gives Canale 5 the silver medal

Spalletti’s Italy wins the Auditel competition in prime time: which knocked out France in the UEFA Nations League with a great comeback and scored a goal in the TV ratings with 5,567,000 viewers and a share of 31.1% on Rai1. Second place for Canale 5 with the Turkish soap opera ‘Endless Love’ which maintains its hard core of loyal fans and is watched by 2,063,000 viewers for a share of 12.9%.

Just below the podium is Italia 1’s film ‘Three Men and a Leg’ entertains 777,000 viewers with a share of 4.6%, the same as that obtained by the film ‘The Bodyguard’ which recorded a net of 695,000.

TV Ratings: Bake Off Starts Just Above 2%

Next up in the TV ratings chart. On Rai 3 the film ‘Spencer’ gains 520,000 viewers (3.1% share), while on Rai 2 the Paris 2024 Paralympics are followed by 524,000 viewers and a share of 2.8%, equal to ‘The BarLume Crimes – Above the Bench’ with 460,000 viewers. On Nove for the first episode of ‘Bake Off Italy’ There were 349,000 viewers and a 2.1% share.