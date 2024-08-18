Nintendo is no stranger to surprises, especially when it comes to his famous Directs. In this way, and unexpectedly, it has been confirmed that Tomorrow, Monday, August 19, a new Nintendo Direct will take placebut you’d better keep your expectations in check.

Through their social networks, The Big N has confirmed that on August 19, at 3:00 PM (Pacific Time), or 4:00 PM (Mexico City Time), a new Nintendo Direct will be heldThis presentation will last approximately 10 minutes, and will focus entirely on the Nintendo Museum.

The Nintendo Museum, as the name suggests, is a museum dedicated entirely to Nintendo, which is scheduled to open sometime in the fall of 2024 in Kyoto, Japan. In this way, It is certain that tomorrow’s presentation will reveal the exact opening date.as well as a couple of additional details about the content that we will find here.

So don’t expect any information about the Switch 2 or any game the company is working on. The presentation is about the Nintendo Museum and nothing else. Remember, The next Nintendo Direct will take place on August 19 at 4:00 PM (Mexico City time). In related news, new details have emerged about the launch of the Switch 2. Likewise, this console would be accompanied by AAA games.

Author’s Note:

Expectations need to be kept in check. Don’t be disappointed if you don’t see any information about the Switch 2 or games like Metroid Prime 4: BeyondThis is a presentation focused entirely on the company’s museum, something that we would all surely like to visit at some point in our lives.

Via: Nintendo