For the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024 There will be a duel between clubs of the MLSsince the FC Cincinnati will be measured at Philadelphia Union in the search for the ticket to the quarterfinals, next Tuesday, August 13 at the TQL Stadium.
He Orange and Blue left on the road to Saints Laguna after winning 6-5 in the penalty shootout. The team from Laguna started winning with the goal from the Honduran Anthony ‘Choco’ Lozanobut the Argentine Luca Orellano quickly equalised 1-1. In the penalty shootout, the Brazilian Sergio Santos marked the final goal for the team MLS while Aldo Lopez failed.
On the other hand, The Union He dismissed 2-0 to CF Montreal after a double by the Israeli Tai Baribo.
The last time the two faced each other, Cincinnati took the victory 4-3, in June 2024.
When? Tuesday, August 13
Where? Cincinnati, Ohio
Stadium: TQL Stadium
Schedule: 17:30 hours
Channel: Apple TV
Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
“We kept going, I think it was a very good performance. We got into a bit of a bind at the start of the game but we bounced back in a good way. I think we had a lot of chances to win the game in regulation time but I’m still pleased with the way the lads stepped up in the shootout and finished the job. I would say that’s not something that anyone usually does. We have enough quality in our players to handle that moment.”were the words of the technician Pat Noonan.
“It helped us know how quickly to change our approach to get to a shootout. I would definitely like to see us do a better job of finishing a game where we didn’t have to go to a shootout because we were able to find a goal late in the game when we needed to. Especially on our home field and when we were ahead. Maybe that’s the one thing we can improve on – managing a close score while trying to get a goal and making sure we don’t expose ourselves by doing it recklessly. I thought there were times to score a goal, but that’s what we’ll continue to look at – game management and certainly the tournament.”he concluded.
About penalties, Luca Orellano said: “Pat told us, in the meeting before the penalty shootout… that it’s all about confidence. I think I came in very calm today. It was something we practiced and I went onto the field knowing I was going to score a goal and that’s what happened. (Practice), I think, helps a lot. Penalties obviously don’t depend only on the person, but also on a bit of luck, but I think practice helps a lot in those situations.”.
Goalie: Roman Celentano
Defenses: Chidozie Awaziem, Ian Murphy, Miles Robinson
Midfielders: Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo, Yamil Asad, DeAndre Yedlin
Forwards: Yuya Kubo, Gerardo Valenzuela, Luca Orellano
Substitutes: Sergio Santos, Kevin Kelsy, Luciano Acosta, Malik Pinto, Paul Walters, Bret Halsey, Kipp Keller, London Aghedo, Alvas Powell, Stiven Jiménez, Evan Louro
To the technician Jim Curtin He was questioned about his team’s defensive performance, explaining what he talked about with his pupils before the match and how the overall situation was influencing it.
“I told our players that we wanted to win the ball as high up the pitch as possible and disrupt them a bit. There will be times when we are going to be brought down but we can’t get a bit discouraged. There will be times when we are going to be brought down but we can’t get discouraged and we have to trust that we are going to win the ball back and create opportunities. While it wasn’t a pretty game by any means, it’s an important shutout and it’s an important win to survive and advance in this competition. It’s five pretty solid home performances where we get results in a row so it gives everyone a bit of confidence.”shared the strategist.
“Competition really motivates people, so I think it’s important to always have a good group of three, hopefully four forwards pushing each other at all times, they’re going to keep pushing each other and I had a good chat with Mikael (Uhre) and he agrees with my assessment. He hasn’t been involved enough, he’s at his best when he touches the ball early in the game. Now ten, fifteen minutes go by and he doesn’t have the ball, which happened against Cruz Azul, because they’re a great team, don’t get me wrong, they kept possession, but he just wasn’t involved enough.”reported on why Sam Adeniran is being a starter instead of Mikael Uhre.
Finally, the top scorer Tai Baribo said: “I came from Austria and I was scoring a lot of goals so I thought I would start playing and suddenly I didn’t and that’s okay, it’s the coach’s decision and that’s okay, maybe it was the right thing to do, maybe not. And I was waiting for my chance and all the time I believed in God and in myself, and yes, of course, in my family. My teammates too, and also the staff and the coach, all the time they told me that I trained very well, even the assistant coach told me that I would get my chance, so I was waiting and I’m very happy that they took the chance.”.
Goalie:Andre Blake
Defenses: Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Kai Wagner
Midfielders: Jose Martinez, Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan
Forwards: Dániel Gazdag, Samuel Adeniran, Tai Baribo
Substitutes: Olivier Mbaizo, Alejandro Bedoya, Jack McGlynn, Jeremy Rafanello, Mikkel Uhre, Cavan Sullivan, Damion Lowe, Chris Donovan, Holden Trent, Jesus Bueno, Chris Olney, Oliver Semmie
FC Cincinnati (3)1-1(4) Philadelphia Union
