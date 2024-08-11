Taking on Philly in the Round of 16. Tickets are available now for Tuesday’s @LeaguesCup match. 🎟️⤵️ — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) August 10, 2024

On the other hand, The Union He dismissed 2-0 to CF Montreal after a double by the Israeli Tai Baribo.

“It helped us know how quickly to change our approach to get to a shootout. I would definitely like to see us do a better job of finishing a game where we didn’t have to go to a shootout because we were able to find a goal late in the game when we needed to. Especially on our home field and when we were ahead. Maybe that’s the one thing we can improve on – managing a close score while trying to get a goal and making sure we don’t expose ourselves by doing it recklessly. I thought there were times to score a goal, but that’s what we’ll continue to look at – game management and certainly the tournament.”he concluded.

About penalties, Luca Orellano said: “Pat told us, in the meeting before the penalty shootout… that it’s all about confidence. I think I came in very calm today. It was something we practiced and I went onto the field knowing I was going to score a goal and that’s what happened. (Practice), I think, helps a lot. Penalties obviously don’t depend only on the person, but also on a bit of luck, but I think practice helps a lot in those situations.”.

“I told our players that we wanted to win the ball as high up the pitch as possible and disrupt them a bit. There will be times when we are going to be brought down but we can’t get a bit discouraged. There will be times when we are going to be brought down but we can’t get discouraged and we have to trust that we are going to win the ball back and create opportunities. While it wasn’t a pretty game by any means, it’s an important shutout and it’s an important win to survive and advance in this competition. It’s five pretty solid home performances where we get results in a row so it gives everyone a bit of confidence.”shared the strategist.

“Competition really motivates people, so I think it’s important to always have a good group of three, hopefully four forwards pushing each other at all times, they’re going to keep pushing each other and I had a good chat with Mikael (Uhre) and he agrees with my assessment. He hasn’t been involved enough, he’s at his best when he touches the ball early in the game. Now ten, fifteen minutes go by and he doesn’t have the ball, which happened against Cruz Azul, because they’re a great team, don’t get me wrong, they kept possession, but he just wasn’t involved enough.”reported on why Sam Adeniran is being a starter instead of Mikael Uhre.

Finally, the top scorer Tai Baribo said: “I came from Austria and I was scoring a lot of goals so I thought I would start playing and suddenly I didn’t and that’s okay, it’s the coach’s decision and that’s okay, maybe it was the right thing to do, maybe not. And I was waiting for my chance and all the time I believed in God and in myself, and yes, of course, in my family. My teammates too, and also the staff and the coach, all the time they told me that I trained very well, even the assistant coach told me that I would get my chance, so I was waiting and I’m very happy that they took the chance.”.