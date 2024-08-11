The Eagles of America They stay alive in the Leagues Cup 2024 and now it will be measured against St. Louis City SC for the round of 16, in a duel between the Liga MX and the MLSnext Tuesday, August 13th at the Dignity Health Sports Parkfrom Carson, California.
To reach this stage, the team led by the Brazilian coach André Jardine eliminated 2-1 to Atlasthanks to the many of Eric Sanchez and the captain Henry Martinalthough the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres He was injured, leaving his place to Nestor Araujo. For now, the Uruguayan would remain out of action to take care of him because he has pain in his knee, even the helmsman ruled out that it is something serious, awaiting the official medical report. Likewise, the Colombian Christian Borja He suffered a strain in his calf, but could be ready for Tuesday.
“I think Seba had a muscle contracture three days ago during a tackle in training. Yesterday he was able to train normally and that’s why he played, but during the match he had an abnormal movement that gave him pain in his leg and because he couldn’t make natural movements, he felt pain in his back again. We preferred to take him off because he had pain in two different muscles. I don’t think it’s anything to worry about, it was a bad movement that doesn’t complicate the sequence.”said Garden.
Another one who remains on the injured list is Kevin Alvarezwho since last year underwent surgery for a pubalgia that kept him off the pitch. However, there is good news, as the right back announced through his broadcast channel that he was finally able to train again alongside his teammates, so his return is slowly approaching. Finally, the American Alejandro Zendejas He is another who is on the injured list, but he still traveled with the rest of his teammates to the Leagues Cupfollowing his rehabilitation.
Regarding the issue of those sanctioned, Coapa has none, so the South American strategist would continue using a starting eleven very similar to those until now, with Luis Malagon in the arch; Araujo and the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky in the center, on the sides Borja and Israel Reyes; in the midfield, the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos and Chiquito Sanchez; at the ends, the charrúa Brian Rodriguez and Dutch Javairo Dilrosun and finally, leading the attack, The Bomb Martin.
