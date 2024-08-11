On to what’s next! 🦅⏩ Our opponent for the round of 16 will be St. Louis City 💥 Come on, together and strong team! 🔝 pic.twitter.com/1zpxg1saRo — Club America (@ClubAmerica) August 10, 2024

“I think Seba had a muscle contracture three days ago during a tackle in training. Yesterday he was able to train normally and that’s why he played, but during the match he had an abnormal movement that gave him pain in his leg and because he couldn’t make natural movements, he felt pain in his back again. We preferred to take him off because he had pain in two different muscles. I don’t think it’s anything to worry about, it was a bad movement that doesn’t complicate the sequence.”said Garden.

GOOD NEWS AZULCREMAS!!🚨🏥 Cristian Borja suffered a strain in his calf, while Sebastián Cáceres had back problems and suffered a relapse today, in addition to leaving with pain in his leg. Both cases do not seem so serious, however, it is necessary to…

Regarding the issue of those sanctioned, Coapa has none, so the South American strategist would continue using a starting eleven very similar to those until now, with Luis Malagon in the arch; Araujo and the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky in the center, on the sides Borja and Israel Reyes; in the midfield, the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos and Chiquito Sanchez; at the ends, the charrúa Brian Rodriguez and Dutch Javairo Dilrosun and finally, leading the attack, The Bomb Martin.