Lincon Albuquerque (Citizenship) says the case was a “misunderstanding”; racial slur investigation goes to the Public Ministry

Councilor Professor Lincon Albuquerque (Citizenship) is being indicted by the Civil Police of Goiás for imitating monkey sounds to fellow councilor Carlin Imperador (Pros). The case took place during a session of the Planaltina City Council (GO). The information is from the newspaper The globe.

The racial slur inquiry was sent to the forum on Friday (12 January 2024). Now the MPGO (Public Ministry of Goiás) will decide whether to investigate the councilor or close the case.

The episode took place on November 13, 2023, when the House was voting on the implementation of a Lottery House in the city hall.

While Carlin Imperador spoke into the microphone, Albuquerque, on the other side of the room, gestured to his ear and then imitated monkey sounds for his colleague.

Watch (1min41s):

On the same day, Imperador published a video on his website profile on Instagram saying he stayed “embarrassed and offended” with the case and was unable to speak out at the moment.

Albuquerque also spoke out in his profile on the networks publishing an open letter. He declared that the episode was based on his act “completely devoid of any racist intent”.

According to him, the gestures and sound he emitted symbolized the “noise and racket” made by Emperor when talking about his religion to attack his political position. The councilor also said that he did not have the “intention of offending him because of the color of his skin, which, in fact, looks similar” with his.

Here is the full letter:

O Power360 He sought out the Planaltina City Council (GO) to comment on the case, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.