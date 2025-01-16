Thomas Müller, the Republic’s most famous spatial interpreter, not only has the gift of appearing without warning in places that surprise the world. At the same time, he has the talent to explain his crooked paths better than anyone else. When Müller played his 710th professional game for FC Bayern a few weeks ago, overtaking club icon Sepp Maier and becoming the club’s record player, he celebrated this special day with a goal appropriate to the occasion: before he scored, of course it was the round number 150, he indicated a running path into the depths and then created space behind his opponent by changing direction. He “did a run that my former sponsor called it the ‘Van Basten run’,” Müller then spoke expertly, alluding to the coach Louis van Gaal, who once created the famous sentence at Bayern that Thomas Müller “always” has to play.