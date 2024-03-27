In the last hours, the name of Henry Martin has begun to gain much greater strength around its renewal with the America clubsince the end of his contract is approaching and there is still no official announcement that he will continue with the team.
This situation is mixed with the growing interest that several clubs have acquired in signing the Yucatecan striker, who already had multimillion-dollar contracts on the table that even looked like doubling and even tripling his current salary with the Eagles.
But fortunately for the fans of the America, Henry Martin has turned a deaf ear to these offers, as it has the complete intention of renew your contract like azulcrema, but with the conditions of being captain and national team.
The information that has circulated around Henry Martin and a possible exit from Americathey point out that The bomb has already rejected two multimillion-dollar offers, one from Major League Soccer (MLS) and another about the extravagant football of Saudi Arabia.
The first of them is from a club in the MLSwhere the salary offered ranges from 8 million dollars, double the maximum that can be received in the America at the moment; while the second big offer is from Saudi Arabiawhere newspaper reports indicate that it could offer up to 12 million annually, a real fortune.
Although these figures are not confirmed by Henry's entourage, there is clear foreign interest in taking the striker from America and with a significant salary involved, so if an agreement is not reached, he could leave the club with the best salary of his career.
