MyInvestor, the neobank backed by the Andorran bank Andbank, El Corte Inglés Seguros, AXA Spain and various family officesclosed 2024 with a record growth of 90%, reaching a business volume of 8,332 million euros, which has allowed it to register a net profit of 6.5 million euros. With a Tier 1 capital ratio of 50% and CET1 of 25%, the firm is positioned as one of the most solid financial entities in Spain.

The platform practically doubled its customer base until reaching nearly 435,000of which more than half contracted investment products, the balance of which reached 4,810 million euros, which represents a growth of 126% (2,689 million more) compared to December 2023. Savings products (accounts and deposits ) grew by 68%, reaching 3,086 million euros.

The balance in mortgage loans and credits, for its part, also grew by 5%, reaching 434 million euros, with a delinquency rate of only 0.2%.

Capturing investments was the main growth lever last year, with automated portfolios (roboadvisor) and index funds as star products of a range that has 1,900 funds, more than 100 pension plans, shares, ETFs, venture capital products, crowdfunding real estate and crowdfactoring.

The range was expanded in 2024 with two new launches: MyInvestor Value PPwhich replicates the portfolio of the fund of the same name MyInvestor Value, and MyInvestor Dividendsa global equity fund created from a pioneering commercial agreement in Europe between the neobank and JPMorgan AM. Invest exclusively in active ETFs and funds managed by the American firm.

Returns

In terms of returns, the products in the MyInvestor range closed a good 2024. Among the indexed portfolios, the Metal portfolio stands out, 100% variable income, with a revaluation of 24.2%, followed by the Rock portfolio (+18% ), Indie (+14.5%), Pop (+9.12%) and Classical (+3.21%). The most prudent alternative, the Savings Portfolio that invests only in short-term fixed income, gained 3.6% last year.

Finanbest’s hybrid portfolios, which combine indexed and active management funds, recorded returns of between 5.59% and 18.67%, depending on the risk profile. Regarding index funds, MyInvestor Nasdaq 100 earn 32.5%, MyInvestor S&P500 Equivalent 18.1% is scored and MyInvestor Developed and Emerging Markets23.1% in 2024.

For its part, MyInvestor Permanent Portfolio it revalued by 10.7%. AND MyInvestor Valuewhich in 2024 received 5 stars from the analysis firm Morningstar, fell 6.5% in a difficult year for companies. small caps European.

Pension plans

Indexed pension plans also closed 2024 with good returns. MyInvestor Indexed S&P500 gained 32.5% and MyInvestor Global Indexed24.8%. follows them MyInvestor PP Permanent Portfolio with an advance of 12.1%.

Regarding the range of active management, Finanbest Efficient Global Stock Market 17.9% scored and Finanbest Efficient Mixed Fixed Income8.1%