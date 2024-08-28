Marc Bernal, a revelation during the preparation in the United States, was one of the highlights of the summer for the FC Barcelona. To the point of becoming a starter in midfield during the first three LaLiga games. This Tuesday against Rayo Vallecano, the Catalan was injured and will be out of action for a while.
While waiting for the results, the Blaugrana squad is looking for a successor for its star.
Worried about his team’s victory, Hansi Flick predicted the worst this Tuesday after the match against Rayo Vallecano: ” Marc Bernal was injured, we have to see if it is serious. He had a very good match. It seems that he is not feeling well. We won, but nobody is happy. We have to wait until tomorrow. “.
However, on Wednesday the Catalan club confirmed the sad news: ” Marc Bernal has suffered a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and an associated injury to the external meniscus. “He will undergo surgery in the next few days.” “.
With this in mind, the Barça leaders have decided that it is necessary to fill the void that the young star will probably leave in the Catalan midfield.
As confirmed Sport : ” Barça must look forward and a transfer does not seem like the smartest solution. The solution is once again at home. Marc Casadó or Pau Prim could be the most reasonable options to find a replacement for Bernal. “
Two midfielders from La Masia could solve the problem of his talent. Casado, who has also established himself during the pre-season, as well as in Valencia’s J1, seems ready, although less agile and comfortable than his namesake. Pau Prim, older (18 years old) seems more limited, but the combination of the two players could be the right one. It remains to be seen how long Bernal will be off the field.
FC Barcelona will host Valladolid on Saturday for the fourth matchday of La Liga.
