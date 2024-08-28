While waiting for the results, the Blaugrana squad is looking for a successor for its star.

However, on Wednesday the Catalan club confirmed the sad news: ” Marc Bernal has suffered a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and an associated injury to the external meniscus. “He will undergo surgery in the next few days.” “.

With this in mind, the Barça leaders have decided that it is necessary to fill the void that the young star will probably leave in the Catalan midfield.

Two midfielders from La Masia could solve the problem of his talent. Casado, who has also established himself during the pre-season, as well as in Valencia’s J1, seems ready, although less agile and comfortable than his namesake. Pau Prim, older (18 years old) seems more limited, but the combination of the two players could be the right one. It remains to be seen how long Bernal will be off the field.

FC Barcelona will host Valladolid on Saturday for the fourth matchday of La Liga.