A presenter of the program ‘Ventaneando’ was caught in an LGBT bar in Mexico City and after displaying images on social networks, she receives all kinds of criticism and comments, because she behaves in a strange way in the eyes of many.

In several news portals it is commented that Ricardo Manjarrez, who participates in ‘Windowing’a TV Azteca program, along with Pati Chapoy and Daniel Bisogno, among others, attended the commemoration of ‘Pride Day’ and drew attention for ‘acting strangely’.

Ricardo Manjarrez was seen at the ‘Dragaret’ bar And regarding the way he behaved, users on social media mentioned that he apparently consumed some kind of narcotic due to the way he is seen acting with his drink.

Ricardo Manjarrez with some colleagues from the ‘Ventaneando’ program. Instagram photo

In the video circulating on social networks, it is shown Ricardo Manjarrez ‘I lick a finger’, repeatedly tasting what I put in my mouth.

“Getting high, things are what they are”, “He was taking a big drink”, “That’s why he turned around when he had already taken the glass, he took the drink, he took more to get rid of the bitterness, and he sucked his finger at the end.” for what was left over there”, “His ugly vices”, write several users on networks regarding the behavior of the presenter of ‘Ventaneando’, a television program TV Azteca.

Ricardo Manjarrez has been working for TV Azteca for several years, But since 2020 he has participated in ‘Ventaneando’, with Pati Chapoy and is already positioned as one of the best television presenters in the world of entertainment in Mexico.

In the biography of Ricardo Manjarrez It is noted that he is originally from Mexico City, he studied Journalism and in his role as a reporter he has interviewed various entertainment figures from Mexico and other countries.