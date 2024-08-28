In Monza to redeem himself from Zandvoort

The Dutch Grand Prix weekend has officially ended, Formula 1 will be back on track this weekend at Monza for the last seasonal appointment scheduled in Europe. A circuit, the one in Brianza, which presents top-notch innovations such as the asphalt, with the Haas who will try his best to get into the top 10, which he almost achieved in Zandvoort with Nico Hulkenberg.

Emotions in Monza

11th in the race, the German driver opted for a different strategy to his direct competitors, with the points zone closed by Fernando Alonso’s 10th place, who in turn came in behind Pierre Gasly’s Alpine: “Monza is the last real high-speed circuit we have on the calendar, and this it’s always special because it’s a bit special – explained Hülkenberg – Monza for me is very special, it has an incredible atmosphere with the park, with the fans and all the heritage and history that is around Monza that really makes the race. funny and special“.

The importance of straights

A unique weekend also for Kevin Magnussen18th in Zandvoort and contested for his dangerous driving in the last race especially by Alexander Albon: “It’s a historic race and circuit, with a truly unique atmosphere. – he added – the atmosphere is that of the Tifosi, the most passionate, so I can’t wait to see this event and the kind of unique race that Monza offers with its long straights. We hope to be competitive, our car was fast on the straights. It’s unique because there are some high speed corners and there’s little downforce.so the car dances a bit more and it’s always a different feeling to drive the car in Monza. From a mechanical point of view it’s very important to set up the car, because there are some new changes to the track, especially the kerbs, which will be important because if they change, you can use them differently and that It will change the feel of the track“.