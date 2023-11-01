In his presentation before the US Congress, The director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, forcefully explained the risk of terrorism suffered by USA at the moment. Due to Hamas’s attack on Israel and the war that broke out in the Middle East, there could not only be terrorists entering US territory to perpetuate some action, but also people within the country who are inspired by these actions.

Wray’s statements were explicit and generated a lot of repercussions in the North American nation. In addition to the concern of Americans and residents, discussions began between Democratic and Republican sectors to determine what actions to take in the face of this danger.

“It is time to be alert, we are in a dangerous period,” were the words of the FBI director in front of Congresswhich were reproduced by WFLA. In his speech, which he carried out together with the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, he recalled the number of attacks against the United States requested by terrorist organizations.

In addition, both stated that they work intensely to protect especially Jews and Muslims. What Wray called “surveillance time” could extend until 2024, given the international context.

Where terrorist attacks could occur in the United States

In his presentation, the FBI director did not provide any specific points that could be targeted. However, large urban centers are always the most chosen places for this type of actions. In particular, Wray detailed that the authorities’ greatest focus of concern is the lone actors who may be inspired by what happened in Gaza.

The FBI warned about the risk of terrorism in the United States

Meanwhile, some Republican representatives called for a tougher policy on the borders and asked to focus there to prevent terrorists from entering the United States.