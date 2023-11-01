Bernardi’s team is alone in the lead waiting for tonight’s matches. Wedge what a shot

The fifth day of women’s A-1 was played spread over the day

Florence-Rome 3 -2 (25-22. 25-27, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11) Bisonte Firenze, after winning the last two games in a row, made it three of a kind against Roma, even if this success came at the tie break, at the end of a very hard-fought match. Total balance is what the first two sets have in common. Florence relies a lot on Ishikawa, protagonist in the first days of the championship, and also on the other spiker Alsmeier and also receives a decent contribution from Lazic. Bechis, on the other hand, gives a lot of trust to Bici, while Rucli and Rivero grow along the way. It’s 1-1 after the first two sets, with many errors in the home team’s serve; errors that send Florence’s coach, Parisi, into a rage. In the third it is truly a point-to-point battle until Graziani decides to take center stage: a block, a very strong first half and a lucky ace, this is how the Bisonte powerhouse sends their team ahead at the change of ends. Roma started strong in the quarter, finding themselves ahead 8-5. However, the disadvantage was reabsorbed by Florence with an excellent turn at bat by Battistoni. We also find the Graziani factor in the quarter, but there are also many messes in the Florentine half of the field. Mistakes that bring Roma to 21-19, therefore one step away from the tie break. Rivero finds the touch of the block on his attack and Lazic puts the ball wide to make it 23-20 to the Giallorossi. Plak (amazing in the fourth) puts the ball between the wall and the net and this is how the Wolves take the match to the fifth. Plak with the attack, Rivero with the serve, it’s already 2-0 Roma at the start of the tie break. Florence responds with a 3-0 run with two attacks, among others, by Ishikawa. Change of ends at 8-5 for Il Bisonte. All finished? Nothing really, Cuccarini’s team restores parity at 10. Alsmeier increases in intensity with her attacks, but also with her mocking touches. Key episode at 13-10: Mazzaro’s serve which, according to referee Papadopol, was touched by Rivero. The Giallorossi protest, but the first referee remains of his opinion. After a match point canceled out by Plak, it was Alsmeier who closed the match and brought the Florence team back to the top of the table with 9 points. Roma is halfway there with 5, but also with a game to recover. (Stefano Del Corona) See also The best memes and reactions of River's victory against Platense

Vallefoglia-Chieri 1-3 (22-25,25-18, 22-25, 23-25)

Hard-earned victory for the Piedmontese team: the forced stop for Chieri and two close matches for the hosts saw two tight teams take to the field, as well as with different lineups compared to the past. Balance is the protagonist during the first set, thanks above all to the service which makes the reconstruction difficult for the ball exchange. The guests, thanks to their precision blocking, closed the first set in their favour. Change of pitch with the hosts who, after the initial balance, put their foot on the accelerator and allow the Piedmontese little, to the point of bringing themselves, thanks to the blocking combination Cecconello – Mingardi to +7, Dijkena tries to widen the game calling Giovannini and Mingardi, but Gray’s serve, in Pinerolo, forces Pistola to stop the game, Giovannini however closes the set from place 4. Third set along the lines of the previous ones, he attacks and defends every ball, Bregoli calls Kone who serves allows the +3 and closure of the partial. Change of pitch with a lot of energy and determination, those who make fewer mistakes and those who defend the impossible advance, Chieri closes in attack with Grobelna. (Maria Novella Ferri)

Casalmaggiore-Cuneo 0-3 (24-26, 16-25, 19-25) Casalmaggiore believes it for a set, but Cuneo comes back at the right time and then closes the second and third set with authority. For the hosts, an abrupt stop after a good moment (which Scandicci’s honorable knockout, all things considered, had also certified), for the Piedmontese it was confirmation of a positive tradition also at the “PalaRadi”. The first set is particular: Casalmaggiore always ahead by one or two points until 17-17. Then begins a singular final, in which Sylves on Hall’s turn to serve creates a first 4-0 break, bringing Cuneo to 21-19. But it’s too early: the two teams exchange courtesies and counterbreaks, bringing the match to the advantage, where the block on Edwards again by Sylves unlocks the match in favor of Cuneo. At this point Bellano’s team takes advantage of the wave and never suffers. The highlight of the second set is at the start, when Casalmaggiore’s counter-offensive goes haywire during reconstruction and the 17-10 signed by Adelusi, Hall and Stigrot (as well as 5 errors out of 7 local attacks) is served on a silver platter 0-2 in Cuneo: Stigrot certifies it in the first of eight set points. Third set with Cuneo in continuity: Adelusi and Stigrot again raising their voices, with the advantage going from 3 to 5 points and at 18-13 placing the Piedmontese in the enviable position of being able to control the possible return of the Cremonese on autopilot. Casalmaggiore’s last gasp is at 17-19 by Lohuis, then Sylves and Stigrot (always them) set the 0-3 (Giovanni Gardani) See also Video: Racing vs. Nacional: Roger Martínez's great goal to open the scoring

Novara-Trento 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-20) Igor Gorgonzola scores five out of five and consolidates her lead in the rankings. Bernardi’s team certainly doesn’t shine against bottom-placed Itas Trentino, but a couple of accelerations are enough for them to take home all three points. However, the emergency at Novara never ends, as on the eve of the match against Trentino Anna Buijs, one of the pillars of Bernardi’s sextet in this excellent start to the season, stops. For the Dutchman a sprained left ankle, which will have to be evaluated in the next few hours. In his place is Szakmary, who responds well, also deserving the title of MVP of the match. The first set seems like an Italian monologue until 16-11, with Akimova irrepressible at times. Novara, however, runs into a sudden blackout, which allows Trento to score a 3-11 partial which leads Moretto and his teammates to completely reverse the inertia of the match, even going up to 19-21. Igor trembles, Akimova also makes too many mistakes while Bosetti struggles to find his shots in attack. In the final sprint, it was above all Itas’ errors that decided the set, which Igor took over with the ninth point from super Akimova (25-23). It’s a Novara with an engine that struggles to push even at the start of the second set, at least until 6 all. It is again Akimova, supported by Chirichella and Szakmary who produces the first breakthrough, which brings the home team to 17-12. Itas tries to stay in the lead, but from 19-16 Novara changes gear again, with two points from Szakmary (5 in the set) and a great block from Bosio for 22-16, which leads to 25-18. It’s not a sparkling Igor even in the third set, even if Bernardi’s girls always remain in control of the match and when it really counts they have the strength to extend, with Bosetti and Szakmary putting their signature on the break which from 10 all leads to 17-13. Barnardi tries to give Bosetti a few minutes of rest, inserting the young Kapralova and at the same time strengthening the second line with De Nardi for Szakmary. Novara, however, struggled to find balance on the pitch and Trento did well to seize the opportunity, with Shcherban and Dehoog who tied the Italians up at 19 all. The return to the original set-up “unlocks” Igor, who extends with Szakmary and Akimova, and closes with Captain Chirichella’s block for 25-20. (Andrea Crippa) See also Philosopher Amia Srinivasan: The sex thing

Scandicci-Conegliano

8.30pm

Pinerolo-Busto Arsizio

8.30pm

November 1st – 9.07pm

