1. Minister of Health Lauterbach speaks at Doctors’ Day

2. Biden at the Indo-Pacific Summit in Japan

3. Günther opts for the Greens

4. Skills shortage is increasing

5. How much longer can Feldmann hold out?

6. Number of executions increased worldwide

7. “Elizabeth Line” begins operations



Talks not only about Corona, but also about monkeypox: Minister of Health Lauterbach (here on an archive picture)

:



Image: AFP



1st Minister of Health Lauterbach speaks at the Doctors’ Day

The 126th German Doctors’ Day, which begins this Tuesday, will focus, among other things, on the well-being of adolescents during the corona pandemic. On the side, Karl Lauterbach wants to comment on monkeypox.

Consequences of the pandemic: Doctors from all over Germany gather in Bremen for four days to discuss health policy issues. The speeches at the opening event in the morning will be held by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Doctors President Klaus Reinhardt. One of the main topics of the conference will be how the corona pandemic is affecting children and young people physically and mentally and how negative psychosocial consequences can be cushioned. In the FAZ, Reinhardt criticized the federal government in advance. Her corona policy is no better than that of the previous government. He spoke of “a lurching course” and “confusion”. He called Lauterbach’s communication “sometimes quite strange”.

Vaccine: As Pfizer and Biontech announced on Monday, their corona vaccine is also effective and well tolerated for small children. This is the result of an extensive phase 2/3 study. It examined safety, immunogenicity and efficacy in children aged six months to five years. “The study data indicate that our vaccine, with the carefully selected, low dosage of three micrograms, is effective enough to offer a high level of protection against the latest Covid 19 variants, even in the youngest,” said Biontech boss Ugur Sahin .

monkeypox: On the fringes of the Doctors’ Day, Lauterbach wants to comment on the procedure after the occurrence of monkeypox in Germany and present concrete recommendations – for example on possible quarantine measures previous monkeypox outbreaks,” he said Monday. You have to react quickly and hard now to contain a global outbreak.

US President Biden (centre) with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the new economic pact on Monday in Tokyo

:



Image: Reuters



2. Biden at the Indo-Pacific Summit in Japan

At the end of his trip to Asia, the American President met with the so-called Quad group. It should also be about China.

Cooperation: The Quad Group – the leaders of Japan, India, Australia and America – are deliberating on a free and open Indo-Pacific. The meetings are for closer cooperation. Even if China is not officially an issue, the Quad group is understood as part of the effort to counter China’s claim to power in the region.

“Prosperity Framework”: On Monday, Joe Biden and twelve other countries launched a new economic pact for the Indo-Pacific region, which is also intended to counteract the increasing Chinese influence in the region. Among other things, it is intended to set standards for fair trade and environmental protection. Founding members include Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and a number of Southeast Asian countries. Taiwan doesn’t count because America didn’t want to irritate China too much.